The Bihar government has launched a new policy to pay social media creators and influencers up to Rs 1 lakh for videos promoting state government schemes. This initiative, approved by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's cabinet, aims to leverage social media to better explain government programs to the public, with payments based on video views.

Social media creators and influencers who will make videos regarding the Bihar government's schemes and programmes can now earn up to Rs 1 lakh per video. The new policy, which was agreed on Wednesday at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, would pay makers of films highlighting state government programs according to the quantity of views they receive.

The maker of a video will get Rs 10,000 if it gets one lakh views in 30 days. However, the Bihar Social Media and Other Online Media Rules, 2026 amendment caps the maximum reward per video at Rs 1 lakh.

The Information and Public Relations Department stated that a comprehensive announcement on the program would be released shortly.

Samrat Choudhary, who was appointed the BJP's first chief minister in Bihar in June, wants to use social media to spread the word about the government's initiatives. According to his government, a lot of people use social media, and young people in particular regularly watch videos on their phones.

Additionally, since government agencies frequently utilise technical jargon that is difficult for the general people to grasp, the move will assist the government in explaining its plans in a more straightforward manner.

At the moment, the government uses radio, newspapers, television, and official websites to advertize its programs. However, the government can quickly reach hundreds of thousands of people with a single video thanks to social media.

The majority of politicians use social media to communicate with their millions of followers, making it a significant communication tool in politics today.