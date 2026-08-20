Hosakote biryani hotels in Bengaluru will now serve biryani only after 6 AM following police directions over early-morning crowds, traffic congestion and parking issues. Hotels have also been asked to arrange proper parking and security.

Hoskote's famous early-morning biryani rush could soon look very different, with the police directing biryani outlets to stop serving the dish before 6 AM. The move comes after large crowds and vehicles gathering outside popular biryani hotels during the early hours reportedly caused traffic congestion, parking problems and accidents. Hoskote Station Inspector B.T. Govind has asked hotel owners and highway vendors to follow the new restrictions and cooperate with the police to prevent further incidents.

The inspector issued the directions during a meeting with biryani hotel owners and highway vendors at the Hoskote City Police Station. He pointed out that customers were often parking their vehicles haphazardly along the roads while waiting for their orders, creating traffic bottlenecks and increasing the risk of accidents. Some people have reportedly suffered serious injuries in such incidents.

The police also raised concerns about fights and other incidents allegedly linked to alcohol consumption in the area during the late-night and early-morning hours.

Rules Must Be Followed

To prevent accidents and other illegal activities, the police have asked hotel owners to cooperate with the new restrictions.

The inspector also warned small shops operating along the highway against overcharging customers for items at night. Such shops have been directed to shut by 11 PM.

Late-Night Parties Under Police Watch

According to the police, it had become common for people travelling from distant parts of Bengaluru and surrounding areas to party late into the night before heading to Hoskote for biryani around 4 AM.

The police said they would now take action against illegal activities, including people allegedly consuming alcohol or using ganja inside their cars while waiting for their biryani orders.

Biryani Only After 6 AM At Hotels

Under the new direction, biryani hotels in Hoskote will have to put up notice boards clearly stating that biryani will be served only after 6 AM.

The notices must also warn customers that the police will be informed if anyone is found consuming alcohol inside their vehicles.

Hotels have also been instructed to make proper parking arrangements and deploy security guards where necessary. They have been asked to ensure that vehicles parked by customers do not obstruct traffic or cause inconvenience to other road users.

The restrictions are aimed at managing the growing early-morning crowds around Hoskote's popular biryani outlets while improving traffic movement and preventing accidents and other law-and-order issues.