A minor dispute over overtaking reportedly turned into a physical altercation on Pune’s Wakad Bridge, briefly affecting traffic. The confrontation allegedly began after one vehicle brushed against another, leading to an argument involving the motorists and their companions. A video of the incident has gone viral, sparking debate over road rage.

A minor dispute reportedly over overtaking turned into a physical altercation on Wakad Bridge in Pune, Maharashtra briefly disrupting traffic and raising fresh concerns about aggressive behaviour on the city’s busy roads. The incident reportedly took place at around 9 pm on Wednesday. In the viral video, an aggressive man is seen trying to drag the driver from a car as the traffic is halted on the road.

Scroll to load tweet…

Dogs Scare Children Off School In Uttarakhand! 10 Chamoli Schools Will Stay Shut For Four Days

According to preliminary information and eyewitness accounts, the confrontation began after one vehicle allegedly brushed against or scratched another while attempting to overtake. What could have been resolved as a routine traffic disagreement soon escalated.

Argument turns into scuffle

The two motorists reportedly stopped and began arguing over the incident. Their companions also became involved as the verbal dispute turned into a physical scuffle.

The confrontation on the bridge created tension and briefly affected the movement of vehicles on the busy stretch.

Further details about the people involved and whether any police action has been taken were not immediately available. The exact sequence of events is also awaited.

Husky Hears Favourite Vegetable Vendor's Voice: Watch His Pure Reaction!

Video sparks debate over road rage

A video of the confrontation has since circulated on social media, triggering a lively discussion about traffic congestion, rash driving and rising road rage.

Several users blamed poor driving behaviour and the ease with which driving licences are allegedly obtained. One commenter wrote that they had witnessed plenty of rash driving on Pune’s roads.

Others linked the growing frustration among motorists to daily pressures, including traffic, work stress, low salaries and financial commitments.

Some users also criticised the infrastructure in the Hinjewadi-Wakad area, arguing that worsening congestion and inadequate road facilities were adding to motorists’ frustration.

However, the incident also drew divisive comments targeting people from outside Pune, while others urged people not to blame entire communities for the actions of individuals.

She Lost Her Nose To A Rare Disease. Now She Has A 'Drunk Nose' And More