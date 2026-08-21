Bengaluru's tourist destinations are set for a major makeover, with ₹2 crore allocated for upgrading the KSTDC Mayura Hotel. Tourism Minister K.J. George has also directed officials to complete the Government Museum renovation within six months.

Bengaluru's popular tourist, cultural and heritage destinations are set for a major makeover, with the state government planning upgrades to improve visitor experience and facilities. Tourism Minister KJ George has given the green signal for a ₹2 crore revamp of the KSTDC Mayura Hotel and directed officials to complete the ongoing renovation of the Government Museum within six months.

The minister has also called for improvements at Bal Bhavan and the Venkatappa Art Gallery, with a focus on creating more attractive, accessible and family-friendly spaces for visitors. The initiatives aim to strengthen Bengaluru's tourism infrastructure while offering residents and tourists a better experience of the city's rich history, art and culture.

The minister made a surprise visit to these key locations to assess the progress of ongoing works. During his inspection, he reviewed the developments with officials and directed them to take immediate steps to improve Bal Bhavan, the KSTDC Mayura Hotel, the Government Museum and the Venkatappa Art Gallery.

Mayura Hotel To Get ₹2 Crore Upgrade

The minister has directed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the complete renovation of the KSTDC's Mayura Hotel. A budget of around ₹2 crore has been earmarked for the project.

The plan is to modernise the hotel's infrastructure and improve the overall experience for visitors. Special attention will be given to food quality, with the minister suggesting that more child-friendly breakfast and snack options be added to the menu.

The aim is to develop the Mayura Hotel as a model property that can serve as a benchmark for similar improvements at other KSTDC hotels across the state. As part of efforts to improve the surrounding area, the minister also discussed extending the existing lease with the chairman of Bal Bhavan.

Government Museum To Reopen Within Six Months

Bal Bhavan and the Government Museum are important destinations for education, recreation and cultural engagement, particularly for children. Steps are being taken to improve the facilities at Bal Bhavan and provide better food options for children.

The minister then visited the Government Museum to inspect the ongoing renovation work. He directed officials to complete all pending work on a priority basis and reopen the fully renovated museum to the public within six months.

Venkatappa Art Gallery To Host Year-Round Cultural Events

After visiting the Venkatappa Art Gallery and reviewing the artworks on display, KJ George directed officials to prepare new plans to attract more tourists to the venue.

He said the gallery should not be limited to art exhibitions and should instead be developed as a vibrant cultural hub. Officials have been instructed to prepare a plan for organising regular art exhibitions, cultural programmes and other diverse activities throughout the year, with the aim of making the gallery a more active cultural destination.