Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced a major update regarding the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, one of the state government's flagship welfare programmes. Responding to a question raised by MLC Dinesh Gooligouda in the Legislative Council, the Chief Minister said that the list of beneficiaries under the scheme will be reviewed.

The review will focus on verifying the existing beneficiary list and ensuring that eligible women continue to receive the benefits under the scheme. The government is expected to examine the beneficiary records as part of the process.