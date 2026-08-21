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Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: CM DK Shivakumar Gives Major Update On Beneficiary List, New Applications
Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar has announced a review of Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries through Seva Sindhu Kendras and door-to-door surveys. The government is also preparing new eligibility criteria for fresh applications under the scheme.
Government To Review Gruha Lakshmi Scheme Beneficiaries
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced a major update regarding the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, one of the state government's flagship welfare programmes. Responding to a question raised by MLC Dinesh Gooligouda in the Legislative Council, the Chief Minister said that the list of beneficiaries under the scheme will be reviewed.
The review will focus on verifying the existing beneficiary list and ensuring that eligible women continue to receive the benefits under the scheme. The government is expected to examine the beneficiary records as part of the process.
CM DK Shivakumar Explains Beneficiary Review Process
Speaking in the Legislative Council, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the applications of beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana will be reviewed through Seva Sindhu Kendras and door-to-door surveys.
He said the process will be carried out to verify beneficiary applications and ensure that the scheme's benefits reach eligible beneficiaries.
Biometric And Face Authentication Facility Introduced For Review Process
MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, Vice Chairman of the Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority, had raised a question regarding the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme.
Responding to this, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that a facility has been introduced to obtain biometric and face authentication of beneficiaries during the review process.
For this purpose, a mobile and web application has been developed through the Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS). The Chief Minister said that the application is currently in the final stage of review.
Over 1.24 Crore Beneficiaries Have Received Financial Assistance
The state government has so far disbursed Rs 76,951 crore under the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana. A total of 1,24,48,938 beneficiaries are covered under the scheme, with Rs 2,000 each being directly transferred to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in 32 instalments, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said.
Government Preparing New Eligibility Criteria For Applications
The government has made it mandatory to submit applications for the Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyothi schemes. New eligibility criteria for submitting applications are expected to be issued soon.
The Women and Child Development Department is making preparations in this regard. The government may allow applicants to submit their applications through both online and offline modes.
Government Directs Officials To Recover Remaining Funds
The government has recovered Rs 2.14 crore in 9,156 cases where funds were deposited into the bank accounts of deceased beneficiaries in Kalaburagi.
PT Parameshwara Nayak, Vice Chairman of the Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority, said officials have been directed to recover the remaining deposited into the accounts of deceased beneficiaries.
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