KSRTC is launching a new fly bus service between Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Kozhikode from August 15. The overnight service will cover Mysuru, Kodagu and Kerala routes, with ticket fares ranging from ₹960 to ₹1,500 depending on the destination.

Travellers between Karnataka and Kerala will soon have a new direct transport option as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is launching its fly bus service connecting Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru with Kozhikode in Kerala. The new service, which will begin on August 15, is expected to benefit passengers travelling between Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu and northern Kerala by providing a convenient overnight bus connection.

The KSRTC fly bus service will operate under the Bengaluru Central Division and connect Kempegowda International Airport with Kozhikode through major towns across Karnataka and Kerala. The service aims to provide better connectivity for airport passengers and travellers heading towards Kerala.

Bengaluru To Kozhikode Fly Bus Route

The KSRTC fly bus will depart from Kempegowda International Airport and travel through Yelahanka, Hebbal and Nayandahalli Metro Station before reaching Mysuru. From there, the bus will continue via Hunsur, Gonikoppa, Ponnampet, Kutta, Mananthavady and Kalpetta before reaching Kozhikode.

The route will provide direct connectivity between Bengaluru Airport and Kozhikode while covering important locations in the Mysuru and Kodagu regions.

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KSRTC Fly Bus Timings

The Bengaluru to Kozhikode fly bus will depart from Kempegowda International Airport at 10:45 pm and reach Kozhikode at 7:15 am the following day.

Bengaluru To Kozhikode Schedule

Location Time

Bengaluru Airport 10:45 pm

Nayandahalli Metro Station 1:55 pm

Mysuru 2:45 am

Gonikoppa 4:15 am

Mananthavady 5:20 am

Kalpetta 6:00 am

Kozhikode 7:15 am

Kozhikode To Bengaluru

Schedule Location Time

Kozhikode 7:30 pm

Kalpetta 8:40 pm

Mananthavady 9:15 pm

Gonikoppa 10:50 pm

Mysuru 12:30 am

Nayandahalli Metro Station 3:15 am

Bengaluru Airport 4:15 am

KSRTC Fly Bus Ticket Fare Details

The KSRTC has announced fares for passengers travelling from Kempegowda International Airport to different destinations along the route.

The ticket fares from Bengaluru Airport are:

Mysuru: ₹960

Gonikoppa: ₹1,200

Mananthavady: ₹1,350

Kalpetta: ₹1,400

Kozhikode: ₹1,500

The new KSRTC fly bus service is expected to provide a comfortable and direct travel option for passengers travelling between Bengaluru Airport and Kerala, especially those looking for convenient overnight connectivity.