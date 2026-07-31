KSTDC has opened bookings for its Ambaari open-top double-decker bus in Bengaluru for private events, birthday parties, corporate gatherings and pre-wedding photoshoots. The bus offers tours of 26 city landmarks with customised booking packages.

If you're looking to celebrate a special occasion beyond the usual banquet halls, resorts or event venues, Karnataka has introduced a unique alternative. The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is now allowing people to book its iconic 'Ambaari' open-top double-decker bus for private celebrations, corporate events and pre-wedding photoshoots. The moving venue allows guests to celebrate while enjoying a tour of Bengaluru's iconic landmarks, making it a distinctive experience in the city.

For couples planning pre-wedding shoots, the bus offers an opportunity to capture photographs while travelling through 26 of Bengaluru's prominent tourist attractions, providing multiple scenic backdrops without the hassle of travelling between locations.

'Ambaari' Service Launched Earlier This Year

According to a report by The Hindu, the 'Ambaari' double-decker bus service was launched by KSTDC in January 2026. Since then, three buses have been operating as part of the corporation's Hop-on, Hop-off sightseeing service for tourists.

The route covers 26 major attractions across Bengaluru, including Ravindra Kalakshetra, Hudson Circle, Kasturba Road, Kanteerava Stadium, Cubbon Road, Vidhana Soudha, and the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, among other landmarks.

Around 20,000 Tourists Have Used the Service

A KSTDC official said that nearly 20,000 people have travelled on the buses since the service was launched in January.

"The response has been encouraging. Tourist numbers are higher during weekends, but we also receive good patronage on weekdays. When the weather is pleasant, most passengers prefer the open-top deck. Based on this popularity, we have decided to open the buses for private bookings, including birthday parties, corporate events and pre-wedding photoshoots," the official said.

Booking Charges for Parties and Events

The regular Hop-on, Hop-off sightseeing ticket is priced at ₹180 per person, irrespective of age.

For those wishing to hire the bus for private functions, KSTDC has introduced the following packages.

Five-Hour Package for Parties and Events

Weekends (Saturday to Sunday): ₹28,000 + 5% GST

Weekdays (Monday to Friday): ₹26,000 + 5% GST

If the booking exceeds five hours, the full-day tariff will apply:

Weekends: ₹40,000

Weekdays: ₹32,000

Charges for Pre-Wedding Photoshoots

KSTDC has also introduced a dedicated two-hour package for pre-wedding and professional photoshoots.

Weekends (Saturday to Sunday): ₹16,000 + 5% GST

Weekdays (Monday to Friday): ₹12,000 + 5% GST

For additional time beyond the two-hour package, the following hourly charges will apply:

Weekends: ₹7,000 per additional hour

Weekdays: ₹6,000 per additional hour

A New Way to Celebrate in Bengaluru

According to the KSTDC official, the initiative is aimed at offering people a fresh and memorable way to celebrate special occasions rather than simply generating additional revenue.

"This is not just about earning extra revenue. It is an effort to provide people with a unique way to celebrate special occasions in a city like Bengaluru," the official said.

Experts Call for Better Publicity

Photography and event professionals believe the initiative has strong potential but requires greater public awareness.

A professional photographer said the service should be promoted more actively so that more couples choose the Ambaari bus for their pre-wedding shoots. He noted that while most couples currently select three or four separate locations, the sightseeing route already covers many of Bengaluru's iconic landmarks.

"If implemented well, this could become a one-of-a-kind pre-wedding shooting experience in India," he said.

An event management professional also suggested that KSTDC collaborate with private event management companies to expand the initiative's reach.