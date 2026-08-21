A tech professional's comparison of San Francisco and Bengaluru has sparked an online debate. Kunal Gandhi argued that SF surpasses Bengaluru in ambition, scale, capital, and its supportive, hassle-free environment for entrepreneurs.

A tech professional’s candid comparison between San Francisco and Bengaluru has triggered a lively debate online, with his views reopening discussions about India’s startup ecosystem, infrastructure and the long road ahead for the country’s technology capital.

Kunal Gandhi, India lead for US-based Eigen Labs, shared his thoughts in a post on X, declaring, “SF and Bangalore are not comparable.” He argued that the two cities differ sharply in areas such as ambition, scale, capital and their ability to handle failure.

Explaining his position, Gandhi wrote, “The ambition, scale, capital, and ability to absorb failure are infinitely different in SF. Access in SF is ungated. Everyone wants you to succeed.” He also praised San Francisco’s relatively convenient lifestyle for entrepreneurs, adding, “Also, it is a quintessential American city. Life outside is hassle-free. All you need to worry about is locking in and building.”

Check the viral post here:

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However, his assessment was not entirely pessimistic about Bengaluru. Gandhi said the Indian city could eventually reach that level, but added that it was difficult to predict when. In a humorous reference to Bengaluru’s food culture, he wrote, “Bangalore has a lead in dosa. But I am sure some robot startup will perfect that soon.”

The post quickly drew mixed reactions. One user described Bengaluru as the closest equivalent India currently has to San Francisco but said major infrastructure problems must be addressed first. The user wrote, “It's hard to build a billion-dollar company when you're busy complaining about traffic and rent.”

Another person highlighted the daily friction caused by the city's commuting challenges, saying, “Agree, even money can't buy you predictable travel time in Bangalore. Adds a lot of friction in a lot of minor ways.” Gandhi responded, “Exactly. Story with most of the Indian cities.”

Not everyone agreed with the constant comparisons to American cities. One user questioned why Indian cities were so focused on becoming “the next SF, the next NYC, or the next whatever city”. Gandhi replied that, for technology companies and startup ecosystems, San Francisco remained “a benchmark to look up to” and described SF as “the mecca of tech.”

Another user pointed out that San Francisco’s technology ecosystem is far older than Bengaluru’s, making a direct comparison unfair.

The debate ultimately highlighted both Bengaluru’s strengths and its challenges. While the city remains India’s leading startup hub, questions over infrastructure, access to capital, quality of life and the maturity of its ecosystem continue to shape discussions about how close it can come to matching Silicon Valley.

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