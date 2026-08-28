Namma Metro has imposed a temporary speed restriction on the Purple Line between Benniganahalli and Baiyappanahalli due to maintenance work on the Open Web Girder. The speed limit has been reduced from 65 km/h to 40 km/h.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a temporary speed restriction for Namma Metro trains operating on the Purple Line between Benniganahalli and Baiyappanahalli metro stations. The restriction has been introduced as a precautionary safety measure while scheduled technical maintenance and inspection work is being carried out on the Open Web Girder (OWG) connecting the two stations. While metro services will continue to operate as usual, commuters travelling through this section may experience a slight increase in journey time.

Why Has The Speed Restriction Been Imposed?

Scheduled maintenance work is currently underway on the Open Web Girder connecting Benniganahalli and Baiyappanahalli stations. A specialised team of technical experts is conducting safety inspections and carrying out the necessary repair and maintenance work on the structure.

Speed Reduced From 65 Km/H To 40 Km/H

As part of the precautionary measures:

Metro trains normally operate at a maximum speed of 65 km/h on this section.

The speed limit has temporarily been reduced to a maximum of 40 km/h until the maintenance work is completed.

BMRCL said such temporary speed restrictions during technical inspections and maintenance are standard safety measures.

The restriction has been introduced to ensure the safe operation of trains while the technical work is underway.

No Major Disruption To Metro Services

Metro services on the Purple Line, which runs between Challaghatta and Whitefield, will continue to operate. However, the reduced speed on this particular section may add a few minutes to commuters’ overall journey time.

According to BMRCL, the maintenance work is expected to be completed by the second week of October. Once the work is completed and the technical team provides the necessary clearance, trains will resume operating at their normal speed.

BMRCL has assured commuters that the temporary measure is aimed at maintaining safe and reliable metro operations and has thanked passengers for their cooperation during the maintenance period.