BMRCL has proposed extending Bengaluru's Namma Metro Yellow Line from Bommasandra to Attibele with a 10.5-km elevated corridor and nine new stations. The plan aims to improve connectivity along Hosur Road and towards the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

The Karnataka government is currently not pursuing South India's first interstate metro corridor between Bengaluru and Hosur in Tamil Nadu. Instead, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has proposed extending the Namma Metro Yellow Line from its current terminal at Bommasandra to Attibele, close to the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. The proposed extension is expected to improve connectivity for thousands of commuters travelling between Bengaluru, Electronic City, Attibele and surrounding industrial areas.

According to the proposal, BMRCL plans to construct a 10.5-kilometre elevated corridor from Bommasandra to Attibele. The extension will have nine new metro stations, including a terminal near the state border.

Nine Proposed Metro Stations

The feasibility report prepared by BMRCL has identified the following locations for the proposed stations, starting from the existing Bommasandra terminal:

Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences: About 1.5 km south of the Bommasandra terminal Chandapura Circle: About 1.8 km from the Narayana Hrudayalaya station Old Chandapura Thirumagondanahalli Balagaranahalli: Expected to serve commuters from Neraluru, Chandapura, Masruru and Suryanagar Attibele Industrial Area Yadavanahalli: Expected to connect areas such as Jigani, Giddenahalli and Krishnasagara Attibele Attibele Terminal: Proposed near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border

Karnataka's Concerns Over Interstate Metro

In its recent budget, the Tamil Nadu government announced a 23-km interstate metro corridor between Hosur and Bommasandra. Under the proposal, 12 km of the corridor would be in Karnataka and the remaining 11 km in Tamil Nadu. The Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) had also conducted a feasibility study for the project.

However, Karnataka has indicated that an interstate metro service is not feasible at this stage. The state has cited technical, administrative and taxation-related challenges associated with operating a metro service across two states.

In view of these concerns, BMRCL has proposed keeping the extension within Karnataka and terminating the line at Attibele, close to the state border.

Current Status And Next Steps

The proposed extension will run along Hosur Road and the National Highway, with plans to provide supporting infrastructure such as skywalks, subways and multimodal transport links around the stations.

BMRCL has already submitted the feasibility study report to the state government. Officials said the government has now asked BMRCL to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR), after which tenders for the project are expected to be invited.

Metro Extension Expected To Boost Connectivity

The proposed extension is expected to significantly improve public transport connectivity for commuters travelling to Electronic City, Attibele and nearby industrial areas. It could also provide a faster and more convenient travel option for residents living along the Bengaluru-Hosur Road corridor and areas close to the state border.