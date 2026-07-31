Despite carrying over 11 lakh passengers daily, Namma Metro has reported losses exceeding ₹1,164 crore over the past three years. BMRCL has proposed a revised fare hike policy, citing rising operational costs, maintenance expenses and debt obligations.

Namma Metro has become the backbone of Bengaluru's public transport network, carrying more than 11 lakh passengers every day and providing a reliable and convenient mode of travel across the city. However, despite the steady increase in ridership, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) continues to face significant financial challenges. According to sources, the corporation has incurred heavy losses over the past three financial years, with expenditure consistently exceeding revenue due to rising operational costs and debt obligations.

BMRCL Reports Over ₹1,164 Crore Loss in Three Years

Sources said BMRCL has recorded cumulative losses of more than ₹1,164 crore over the past three financial years. The widening gap between the corporation's revenue and expenditure has emerged as the primary reason for its financial strain.

The corporation's financial performance over the past three years is as follows:

2024-25

Total income: ₹1,190 crore

Total expenditure: ₹1,935 crore

Approximate loss: ₹623 crore

2023-24

Total income: ₹900 crore

Total expenditure: ₹1,213 crore

Approximate loss: ₹350 crore

2022-23

Total income: ₹784 crore

Total expenditure: ₹1,363 crore

Approximate loss: ₹641 crore

Rising Costs Continue to Weigh on BMRCL

Although Namma Metro records a daily ridership of more than 11 lakh passengers, BMRCL continues to face financial pressure. Rising operations and maintenance costs, technology-related expenditure, employee salaries, and interest payments on substantial borrowings have placed an increasing burden on the corporation's finances.

In an effort to improve revenue, BMRCL increased Metro fares by up to 71 per cent last year. However, the fare revision has not been sufficient to offset the growing financial burden.

BMRCL Seeks Revised Fare Hike Policy

To improve its long-term financial sustainability, BMRCL has submitted a proposal to the Central Government seeking a revision to the existing fare revision mechanism.

The corporation has proposed allowing a 12 per cent fare increase once every three years instead of the current provision of a 5 per cent annual increase.

According to officials, periodic and scientific revisions of Metro fares are essential to maintain financial stability and prevent the corporation from falling into a deeper debt burden.

While another fare hike is likely to concern regular commuters, particularly middle-class passengers who rely on the Metro for their daily travel, BMRCL maintains that periodic fare revisions are necessary to ensure the sustainable operation and future expansion of Bengaluru's Metro network.