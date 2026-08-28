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Mandya: Alert Locals Catch Handcuffed Theft Accused After Escape From Police Station
A theft accused allegedly escaped from Mandya Rural Police Station while wearing handcuffs and entered a residential area in Gandhinagar. Alert locals spotted him, chased and caught him before handing him back to the police.
Handcuffed Man Escaping From Mandya Police Station Chased And Caught
A dramatic incident unfolded in the early hours in the Gandhinagar area of Mandya city, when a handcuffed man allegedly escaped from a police station and was spotted walking through a public area.
Local residents noticed him, chased him and eventually caught him before handing him over to the police.
Accused Escapes From Mandya Police Station While Handcuffed
The Mandya Rural Police had arrested the accused in connection with a theft case and brought him to the police station in handcuffs.
However, the accused allegedly managed to evade the police and escape from the station while still wearing the handcuffs.
Public Panic As Handcuffed Accused Escapes Into Residential Area
The accused, who had escaped from the police station, allegedly entered a residential area in Gandhinagar, Mandya, in an attempt to flee.
Local residents and passers-by became concerned after spotting him walking around while still wearing handcuffs.
Suspecting that something was amiss, residents immediately surrounded and chased him before managing to catch him and hand him over to the police.
Accused Confesses To Theft During Interrogation
After local residents caught him and questioned him, the accused allegedly admitted to committing the theft and said that the police had arrested him and taken him to the police station. He allegedly escaped from the station and fled the area.
The residents immediately informed the Mandya Rural Police, who arrived at the spot and took the accused back into custody.
Alert Locals Help Police Recapture Escaped Theft Accused
The accused, who had escaped from the police station while still wearing handcuffs, was recaptured with the help of alert local residents.
Their quick response and courage were appreciated, as they helped prevent the accused from escaping further and ensured that he was handed back to the police.
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