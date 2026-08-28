Bengaluru Jewellery Showroom Theft: 2 Women Steal Gold Bangles Worth ₹12 Lakh
Two women posing as customers allegedly stole four gold bangles worth around ₹12 lakh from a jewellery showroom on MG Road in Bengaluru. The theft came to light during an end-of-day stock check, following which the manager filed a police complaint.
Two Women Steal Four Gold Bangles Worth ₹12 Lakh
Two women posing as customers allegedly stole four gold bangles worth ₹12 lakh from a jewellery showroom in Bengaluru without the staff noticing.
The incident took place on August 22 at the Malabar Gold and Diamonds showroom on MG Road. The theft came to light later during the showroom’s daily stock check.
At around 3.15 pm, a female sales staff member was showing the women bangles in different designs when the alleged theft took place.
Women Allegedly Steal Gold Bangles While Posing As Customers
While the sales staff was showing them different designs, one of the women allegedly took two gold bangles from the display tray and placed them in her handbag.
As the sales staff continued selecting and showing other designs, the woman allegedly took two more bangles and put them in her bag, police said.
The two women then reportedly acted as though they did not like any of the designs before leaving the showroom.
Theft Discovered During Daily Stock Check
The showroom staff reportedly did not immediately suspect that the women had stolen anything after they left. However, during the end-of-day stock check, staff members found that four gold bangles were missing.
The total value of the missing jewellery is estimated at around ₹12 lakh. Following the discovery, the showroom manager filed a complaint with the police.
Police Launch Probe To Trace Two Women
The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. After examining the showroom’s CCTV footage, investigators found that the registration number of the vehicle allegedly used by the accused was also captured, police said.
Based on the vehicle details and CCTV footage, the police are now attempting to trace the two women.
The incident, in which gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees was allegedly stolen after the women posed as customers and distracted the staff, has drawn attention in Bengaluru.
Police Launch Investigation Into Jewellery Theft
The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the theft. Investigators are working to identify the accused, determine how the theft was carried out and trace the stolen jewellery.
The incident has once again highlighted the importance of CCTV surveillance, staff vigilance and adequate security measures at jewellery showrooms.
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