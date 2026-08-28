Two women posing as customers allegedly stole four gold bangles worth ₹12 lakh from a jewellery showroom in Bengaluru without the staff noticing.

The incident took place on August 22 at the Malabar Gold and Diamonds showroom on MG Road. The theft came to light later during the showroom’s daily stock check.

At around 3.15 pm, a female sales staff member was showing the women bangles in different designs when the alleged theft took place.