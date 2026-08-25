The historic Urvashi cinema hall, a cherished landmark for Bengaluru's movie lovers and a silent witness to the city's golden cinematic era, is now becoming a part of history. After nearly 55 years, the iconic theatre, which was inaugurated by the late actor Dr Rajkumar, is undergoing demolition following a significant Supreme Court order.

A Cherished Cinema Landmark Bids Farewell

Urvashi has held a special place in Bengaluru's cinema history for more than five decades, becoming a favourite destination for generations of moviegoers. Its demolition marks the end of an era for one of the city's iconic single-screen theatres.