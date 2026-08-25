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Urvashi Cinema Bengaluru Demolition: Why The 55-Year-Old Iconic Theatre Is Being Pulled Down
Urvashi Cinema, Bengaluru's iconic 55-year-old single-screen theatre, is being demolished following a Supreme Court order after a long-running lease dispute. The theatre was inaugurated by Dr Rajkumar and screened thousands of films.
Urvashi Cinema Hall In Bengaluru Bids Farewell
The historic Urvashi cinema hall, a cherished landmark for Bengaluru's movie lovers and a silent witness to the city's golden cinematic era, is now becoming a part of history. After nearly 55 years, the iconic theatre, which was inaugurated by the late actor Dr Rajkumar, is undergoing demolition following a significant Supreme Court order.
A Cherished Cinema Landmark Bids Farewell
Urvashi has held a special place in Bengaluru's cinema history for more than five decades, becoming a favourite destination for generations of moviegoers. Its demolition marks the end of an era for one of the city's iconic single-screen theatres.
Urvashi Cinema Hall's Glorious Legacy
Dr Rajkumar inaugurated Urvashi Cinema on Lalbagh Main Road in Bengaluru in 1970. The single-screen theatre, which had a seating capacity of around 1,100, screened more than 5,000 films in five languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.
Notably, the blockbuster ‘AK 47’, starring Hat-trick Hero Shivarajkumar, created history by running to packed houses for 100 days at the theatre.
Over the decades, Urvashi became a cherished destination for generations of filmgoers and played an important role in Bengaluru's rich cinema culture.
Urvashi Cinema Was Known For Sound And Blockbuster Films
Urvashi Cinema was among the few theatres in India known for its state-of-the-art, world-class sound technology. Renowned for its impressive 3D visuals and sound quality, the theatre offered audiences a memorable big-screen experience.
Several blockbuster films, including Rocking Star Yash's ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, Rishab Shetty's ‘Kantara’, Raj B. Shetty's ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’, Duniya Vijay's ‘Bheema’, Rajinikanth's ‘Kabali’ and ‘Jailer’, as well as ‘Baahubali 2’, were screened to packed audiences.
The demolition of the iconic theatre has come as a major disappointment to fans who had been eagerly looking forward to watching Yash's much-awaited ‘Toxic’ on the big screen.
Supreme Court Order: Why Was Urvashi Cinema Demolished?
In 1970, Srinivasa Enterprises took the land on lease from its original owner, Bassetti Trust, and constructed the Urvashi cinema hall.
The lease expired on April 23, 2018. After the lease expired, the owners declined to renew the agreement and approached the court seeking possession of the property.
Long Legal Battle Ends With Supreme Court Verdict
After a prolonged legal battle, the lower court and the Karnataka High Court ordered the property to be handed back to the original owners.
The cinema hall management subsequently approached the Supreme Court, which also ruled in favour of the property owners, paving the way for the demolition of Urvashi Cinema.
Urvashi Cinema Demolition Begins, Movie Lovers Left Disheartened
As per the court's order, the cinema's interior items, including seats, the projector and sound speakers, have already been removed under police security. The demolition of the building has now begun.
The demolition of yet another iconic single-screen theatre, which stood as a symbol of Bengaluru's rich cinema history, has left the Kannada film industry and movie lovers deeply saddened.
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