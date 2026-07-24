A newly built 18-storey apartment building in Bengaluru's Kudlu area developed a tilt just months after receiving an Occupancy Certificate. The developer has sought permission to demolish and rebuild the affected tower, citing flaws in the soil investigation report.

A newly constructed 18-storey apartment building in Bengaluru's Kudlu area, off Hosur Road, has developed a noticeable tilt just months after receiving an Occupancy Certificate (OC) from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). The incident has raised serious concerns about construction quality and structural safety, particularly as the building was cleared for occupation only in April this year.

Following the discovery, representatives of SNN Raj Developer met GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao and other officials on Thursday to seek permission to demolish and reconstruct the affected tower. According to sources, the developer attributed the structural issue to errors in the pre-construction geotechnical investigation, commonly referred to as the soil investigation report.

Developer Seeks Approval to Demolish Wing E3

The developer has sought the GBA's approval to demolish and reconstruct Wing E3 of the SNN Raj Eternia residential project from the foundation.

The project was originally approved for 143 flats and comprises three residential blocks, each with a basement, ground floor and 18 upper floors. The GBA issued the Occupancy Certificate for the completed building on April 30.

Structural Issue Detected During Final Inspection

The issue came to light during the developer's final engineering inspection before the apartments were scheduled to be handed over to buyers.

During the inspection, engineers detected irregularities in the foundation of Wing E3, prompting the developer to carry out an emergency technical assessment to determine the extent of the problem.

Fresh Soil Investigation Revealed Serious Flaws

According to the developer, the technical assessment found that the building had settled significantly more than expected.

Engineers also identified substantial differences between the original geotechnical investigation report and a fresh soil assessment conducted after the building developed the tilt. Based on these findings, the technical team concluded that Wing E3 was unsafe for occupation and recommended its demolition, sources said.

Developer Assures Rebuilding at Its Own Cost

SNN Raj Developer has assured the authorities that the affected building will be demolished and reconstructed entirely at the company's expense to ensure the safety of homebuyers.

The developer also said it would maintain complete transparency throughout the demolition and reconstruction process.

Homebuyers May Have to Wait Up to 20 Months

According to the developer, the demolition, reconstruction and handover of the new building are expected to take approximately 18 to 20 months.

Demolition Order Expected Soon

The Greater Bengaluru Authority is expected to issue an official demolition order shortly. According to sources, demolition of the 18-storey building could begin as early as next week, subject to the necessary approvals.