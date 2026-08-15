Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announced a major policing overhaul for Bengaluru. The Police Commissionerate will be split into five separate units with new stations to strengthen law and order and address the city's traffic issues for its growing population.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday announced that the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate will be reorganised into five separate Commissionerates to strengthen law and order and address the city's growing traffic challenges.

Speaking at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground during the Independence Day celebrations, Shivakumar said the state's existing policing infrastructure, which was originally designed for a population of 10 lakh, was no longer adequate for the city's expanding population. "By dividing the Commissionerate and establishing new police stations wherever necessary, we have formulated a programme to maintain law and order more effectively," he said.

According to an official statement, the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate will be reorganised into five separate Commissionerates, with additional police stations to be established wherever required.

The Chief Minister stated that the reform would also help address Bengaluru's traffic problems. "To resolve Bengaluru's traffic problem, we have ensured that the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the traffic police system work together with excellent coordination," Shivakumar added.

Major Administrative and Policing Reforms

He also announced major administrative and policing reforms for Bengaluru aimed at improving governance and public safety as part of his Independence Day address.

Calling it a "historic step towards providing better governance and enhanced public safety for the people of Bengaluru", the CM said the government has constituted the Greater Bengaluru Authority along with five Municipal Corporations. "We have completed this important reform to bring governance closer to the people's doorstep," he said.

The CM also announced a significant overhaul of the city's policing structure. The Bengaluru Police Commissionerate will be reorganised into five separate Commissionerates. In addition, new police stations will be established wherever necessary. "This will further strengthen the maintenance of law and order," Shivakumar said.

The announcements are part of the state government's broader efforts to decentralise administration in Bengaluru and improve civic services and security for the city's growing population. (ANI)