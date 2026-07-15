A sub-inspector in Bengaluru, PSI Byrappa, was arrested for domestic violence and dowry harassment. He allegedly abused his wife and threatened her father with a machete when confronted. Kengeri police have registered a case and are investigating.

Bengaluru Police arrested a sub-inspector, identified as PSI Byrappa, on charges of domestic violence and dowry harassment on Wednesday. The officer allegedly subjected his wife to persistent abuse and brandished a lethal weapon during a confrontation with her family members.

Bengaluru police informed that a police sub-inspector has been arrested by Kengeri police for allegedly threatening his in-laws with a machete and harassing his wife for dowry. The accused has been identified as PSI Byrappa.

Details of the Complaint

A complaint and police investigation revealed that Byrappa had been harassing his wife, demanding dowry and had also assaulted her. When the woman's father went to question him about the treatment meted out to his daughter, Byrappa allegedly pulled out a machete and threatened him, police said.

Based on the complaint, Kengeri police registered a case and arrested the officer. He was later produced before a court. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and other details.