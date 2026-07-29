A viral video showing an elephant aggressively chasing vehicles and frightening passengers has reignited concerns over shrinking forest habitats, highlighting how habitat loss and expanding roads are increasing dangerous human-wildlife encounters across India.

A dramatic video of a wild elephant chasing vehicles on a forest road has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked and concerned. In one clip, the elephant thrusts its trunk inside a passing car, sending terrified passengers screaming and scrambling for safety. In another moment, the animal blocks the path of a heavily loaded truck and appears to chase it before moving away.

The incident has triggered widespread discussions online, with many users expressing concern over the growing number of human-wildlife conflicts. Several people believe such encounters are becoming more frequent because forests are shrinking due to road expansion, urbanisation, and deforestation. As natural habitats continue to disappear, wild animals are increasingly forced to move closer to human settlements and busy highways in search of food and space.

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While the exact location and circumstances of the viral video have not been officially confirmed, wildlife experts often advise travellers to remain inside their vehicles, avoid provoking wild animals, and maintain a safe distance during such encounters. Authorities also urge motorists to follow speed limits in forest zones and respect wildlife crossings.

The viral footage has once again highlighted the urgent need to balance infrastructure development with wildlife conservation, ensuring safer environments for both humans and animals while protecting their natural habitats.