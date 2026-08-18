Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey lauded the state's 'historic' decision to cancel competitive exams after irregularities. CM Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of TDPL and JSSC-CGL exams and ordered a probe into all exams since 2014.

Minister Hails 'Historic' Decision

Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey hailed the state government's decision to cancel several competitive examinations following allegations of irregularities, terming the move "historical". Speaking to ANI, Tirkey said that at a time when voices are being suppressed across India, Jharkhand has stood up for justice. "The decision taken by the Jharkhand government is historic. At a time when people's voices in India are being silenced, Jharkhand is one state that has heard the concerns of the people, taken all points of view, and has taken a decision that gives justice to the students. This is setting an example for the whole country," Tirkey said.

Emphasising the government's commitment to transparency, the Minister further stated that the administration is in favour of a thorough probe to restore the sanctity of constitutional bodies. "We have proven our intention that we are with the students. We are in favour of an unbiased investigation of this entire matter because it is about establishing and re-establishing faith in the constitutional bodies. We have to strengthen the entire structure; only the Mahagatbandhan government is capable of doing this," she added.

CM Soren Announces Cancellation and Inquiry

The remarks came after the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations. Addressing the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium, CM Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present. Aspirants became emotional and celebrated at Jaipal Singh Stadium after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands.

"Today, we held a special Cabinet meeting to bring this matter to a conclusion. After considering all aspects and finding solutions to the issues, we have decided to cancel all examinations conducted by TDPL, the results published by TDPL, and the selection or participation of any candidates through TDPL. All activities undertaken by TDPL in this regard have also been cancelled," CM Soren said in a press conference.

"Today, the Cabinet decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well. Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors--minor or major--that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue," he said.

Probe into JPSC Civil Services Exams

CM Soren announced a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in the JPSC Civil Services examinations, saying the probe would be conducted under the supervision of a retired judge. He said the SIT and CID were already investigating the matter and several "shocking facts" had emerged during the probe.

"The biggest and most prominent demand of the youth concerns the JPSC Civil Services examination. One of our ministers had assured them that an investigation into the matter was already underway. We will now conduct a comprehensive inquiry under the supervision of a retired judge. Sometimes it seems that we are right, and at other times, it appears that the students are right. It becomes difficult to distinguish between the two sides, CM said.

CM Soren said some people appointed through the JPSC had been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the examinations. The Chief Minister said the government will carry out examination reforms with full transparency and strengthen existing SOPs to prevent irregularities. The developments came after the student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). (ANI)