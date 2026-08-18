Vamika, an Indian woman in Australia, says steam from a 5-minute shower set off a building fire alarm, prompting evacuation and a $1,900 (about Rs 1.30 lakh) fine. She shared the incident on Instagram, drawing laughs and questions about alarms and steam.

A quick shower turned into an unexpectedly expensive experience for Vamika, an Indian woman living in Australia, after she said steam from her bathroom triggered her apartment building’s fire alarm and led to an evacuation. In an Instagram video, Vamika said she had taken a five-minute shower but forgot to switch on the bathroom exhaust fan. According to her account, steam built up inside the bathroom before the building’s fire alarm went off.

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What followed was a building-wide evacuation and, she said, a fine of around A$1,900, including taxes. That is roughly Rs 1.30 lakh.

She initially thought it was a drill

Vamika said she did not immediately understand what was happening. When evacuation announcements began, she was unsure whether residents were being asked to leave because of a genuine emergency or whether it was simply a routine fire drill.

Around 25 minutes later, she went downstairs and realised the alarm had triggered an actual evacuation.

She said the building manager asked who had been using the shower. It was then that she understood her bathroom may have been responsible for setting off the alarm.

“I got fined $1,800 for the fire alarm, what the f**k?” she said in the video, while later putting the total at A$1,900 including taxes.

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'Cooking se hoti toh kam beizzati hoti'

Vamika appeared to take the incident with some humour despite the hefty bill.

Explaining the situation in a mix of Hindi and English, she joked: “Cooking se hoti toh kam beizzati hoti, nahate nahate kaise kar diya maine?” She said she would have felt less embarrassed if cooking had caused the alarm rather than a shower.

She also admitted that the entire episode left her speechless.

Her account has since attracted reactions from other social media users, with some questioning whether ordinary shower steam should be capable of triggering a building’s fire alarm.

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Social media users debate the fine

The comments were divided. Some people shared similar experiences and questioned whether residents should be charged when alarms are triggered by steam. Others suggested that the building’s detection system may have been particularly sensitive.

Several users also pointed out that the incident could have been avoided by switching on the bathroom exhaust fan.

However, Vamika’s account does not establish independently that steam alone caused the alarm or whether the A$1,900 charge was formally classified as a fine, a call-out cost or another building-related expense. Those details were presented as part of her social media account.

Fire detection systems can react to particles and conditions that resemble those produced during a fire, and steam can cause some types of detectors or alarm systems to activate. This is one reason bathrooms and kitchens are generally designed with ventilation and appropriately positioned detection equipment.

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