India hosted the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting, calling for people-centric environmental action. The meet saw the adoption of a Joint Ministerial Statement and focused on climate action, forest management, and community-led sustainability.

India called for stronger, people-centric and implementation-orientated environmental action at the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, with the consensual adoption of a Joint Ministerial Statement and the launch of four knowledge compendiums.

India's Vision for BRICS: Resilience, Innovation, Sustainability

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, addressing ministers and heads of delegations from BRICS member countries, said environmental cooperation should focus on building resilience and innovation while keeping sustainability at the centre of development. The meeting was held under India's BRICS Chairship 2026. Delivering his keynote address, Yadav stated that India's Chairship is guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in placing the concerns of the Global South at the forefront of the agenda and redefining BRICS as "Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability", with a people-centric approach and the spirit of "humanity first".

The Environment Minister also highlighted the growing global environmental challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution and disaster risks, particularly for developing countries where environmental vulnerability is often closely intertwined with broader development priorities. He called for stronger BRICS cooperation on forest fire prevention, preparedness, early warning, response and post-fire recovery, while stressing the importance of climate finance, adaptation and empowering local communities.

Yadav said ecological restoration and human development could progress together, citing Mission LiFE and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam as examples of initiatives combining ecological restoration, public participation and community ownership. He also called for the integration of traditional knowledge with modern science to develop solutions that are scientifically sound, locally relevant and socially inclusive.

Chairship Priorities and Call for Cooperation

The Minister talked about how India's new Nationally Determined Contribution for 2031-2035 further reflects the ambitious commitment to advancing climate action while supporting inclusive development and energy security.

India outlined four priorities for its BRICS Chairship -- promoting sustainable lifestyles; afforestation, forest fire management and disaster resilience; circular economy; and adaptation. Yadav said these priorities reflected the need for environmental action to remain people-centric, sustainable and focused on implementation while responding to the realities of developing countries.

The minister also emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation among BRICS countries through knowledge networks, technical exchanges, training, technology cooperation and stronger institutional partnerships. He said such efforts could help BRICS convert cooperation into collective capability.

Meeting Outcomes and Event Highlights

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the Joint Ministerial Statement, which includes four outcome documents. These cover the creation of a network of BRICS institutions for knowledge-sharing and research on sustainable lifestyles, principles for integrated landscape management, a common understanding on forest fire preparedness and response, and principles for advancing climate resilience through people-centric and community-based adaptation using traditional knowledge.

The meeting also featured discussions on climate change and integrated landscape-based greening. The BRICS High-level Dialogue on Climate Change focused on people-centric and community-based adaptation, while another session highlighted experiences in landscape restoration and sustainable development.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change also set up a digital and interactive Mission LiFE Pavilion during the event. The pavilion showcased India's efforts to promote sustainable lifestyles through immersive gaming and interactive technologies.

Delegates also witnessed a cultural performance by Indian artists during the two-day meeting. (ANI)