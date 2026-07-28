A viral video allegedly filmed inside a reputed Badlapur bakery shows a rat roaming over a tray of freshly prepared khari. The footage has shocked social media users and reignited concerns over food hygiene standards.

A disturbing video from Maharashtra's Badlapur has gone viral on social media after allegedly showing a rat moving freely inside a tray of freshly prepared khari at a well-known bakery. The footage, recorded by a young woman on her mobile phone, appears to capture the rodent roaming over the baked snacks while customers stand nearby.

The woman filming the incident can be heard expressing disbelief as she records the scene. The clip has since been widely shared across social media platforms, with many users questioning the bakery's hygiene standards and food safety practices.

Customers Express Shock Over Hygiene Lapse

The video has triggered strong reactions online, with many internet users saying the visuals are deeply disturbing. Several users urged authorities to inspect food establishments more frequently, arguing that such incidents can pose serious health risks if food is contaminated.

Others pointed out that customers place their trust in reputed bakeries and expect strict cleanliness measures during food preparation and storage. Many also called for greater accountability and regular sanitation checks to prevent similar incidents.

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No Official Response Yet

As the video continues to circulate widely, it remains unclear when the footage was recorded or whether any action has been taken against the bakery. There has also been no official statement from the bakery regarding the viral clip at the time of writing.

The authenticity of the video and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently verified. However, the footage has once again highlighted the importance of maintaining high food safety and hygiene standards in commercial kitchens.