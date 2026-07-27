A shocking viral video from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, shows an elephant attacking a man who approached it with jaggery. The auto-rickshaw driver suffered serious injuries, sparking renewed discussions on wildlife safety and responsible human-animal interactions.

The incident reportedly took place in the Chandan Nagar area of Indore. According to reports accompanying the viral video, the injured man has been identified as Vijay, an auto-rickshaw driver.

In the clip, Vijay is seen approaching the elephant with jaggery, apparently intending to feed it. Within moments, the elephant suddenly reacts, grabbing him with its trunk and lifting him off the ground. It then forcefully throws him down before trampling him, leaving bystanders shocked.

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People nearby immediately rushed to help and managed to pull the injured man away from the elephant. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after sustaining serious injuries.

Video Goes Viral, Sparks Safety Debate

The disturbing video has been widely shared across social media platforms, with many users expressing concern over the incident. While some wished Vijay a speedy recovery, others pointed out that approaching such a large animal without caution can be extremely dangerous.

Many commenters stressed that elephants, despite often appearing calm, are powerful wild animals capable of unpredictable behaviour. They urged people not to feed or approach elephants unless under the supervision of trained handlers.

A Reminder to Keep a Safe Distance

The viral incident serves as a reminder that interacting closely with large animals can carry significant risks. Wildlife experts and animal handlers generally advise maintaining a safe distance and avoiding attempts to feed or touch elephants, as sudden movements, unfamiliar people, or unexpected stimuli can trigger defensive reactions.