An MSRTC employee, Pandurang Annappa Chavan, was fatally crushed by a bus at the corporation's workshop in Kolhapur. The incident occurred while another driver was moving the bus for repairs and was captured on CCTV, prompting a police investigation.

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employee was crushed to death under a bus wheel at the corporation’s workshop near the Central Bus Stand in Kolhapur on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as MSRTC driver Pandurang Annappa Chavan. Due to health concerns, he had been given workshop responsibilities.

The incident took place around 11 am under the jurisdiction of the Shahupuri police station. The police said that as Sikandar Maner, another MSRTC driver, was pushing a bus ahead for repairs, Chavan had finished work at a ramp and was on his way back. As the bus was being driven over the ramp, Chavan came under its front wheel. The wheel ran over him, causing fatal injuries.

Maner halted the bus after other workers in the workplace saw what was happening and yelled. However, Chavan had already died. After learning of the mishap, Shahupuri police arrived at the workplace. Before filing a complaint against the bus driver, police examined the area and performed a panchnama.

The workshop's CCTV cameras recorded the incident. As part of their investigation, police are reviewing the video.

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His relatives and coworkers are shocked by Chavan's passing. His coworkers said that the accident might have been prevented and that the bus was relocated without notice or notification.

Financial recompense for Chavan's family has also been asked by the family and coworkers.