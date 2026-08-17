A cabin crew member shared a video revealing what flight attendants eat during a flight. She showcased her non-vegetarian meal served at 25,000 feet and explained how the crew manages meal breaks by taking turns to ensure continuous passenger service.

During a flight, do cabin staff members receive the same food as passengers? In response to the inquiry, a member of the cabin crew provided viewers with a glimpse of her food break while working thousands of feet above the ground.

Samruddhi demonstrated how crew members handle their lunch breaks while still tending to passengers in an Instagram video titled "A day in my life as a cabin crew." She explained that cabin crew members do get meals on board, depending on the duration and schedule of the flight. She also showed what she was served during her own meal break.

"This is what my lunch break looks like at 25,000 ft" is the text superimposed on the video, which shows Samruddhi eating inside the plane. The video first shows the crew meal packed inside a white meal box, with individual dishes sealed in silver-coloured foil containers. The containers also carry labels with details about the food.

Samruddhi opted for a non-vegetarian dinner. At about 25,000 feet, her meal consisted of rice, veggies, chicken, and lentils. Along with a bun and mascarpone, she also displayed a dessert choice.

The meal did not go entirely smoothly, however. Some of the food spilt while she was eating, prompting her to quickly clean the area. She explained that the aircraft is essentially their “second home”, making it important for the crew to keep their workspace clean.

A meal break does not mean the cabin crew stops working altogether. Samruddhi explained that when one crew member takes a meal break, another crew member continues managing the cabin and attending to passengers' needs. This allows the crew to take turns eating while ensuring that passenger services continue without interruption.

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By the end of her break, Samruddhi said she had finished her meal, cleaned her workstation and packed the remaining dessert for later as she was already full. After a quick lipstick touch-up, it was back to work and taking care of passengers.