Banaras Hindu University VC Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi met with the family of founder Madan Mohan Malaviya in Prayagraj, discussing his life and thoughts. He called the meeting a special and intimate experience.

BHU VC meets Mahamana's family

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vice Chancellor, Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, on Sunday met with the family of Indian educationist, freedom fighter, and social reformer, Madan Mohan Malaviya, at his residence in Prayagraj, which the Mahamana himself had built in 1905. This was Chaturvedi's first visit to this residence as Vice Chancellor and his first meeting with Mahamana's family. Chaturvedi met with the wife of the late Girdhar Malaviya, Mahamana's grandson and former Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, and his son, Manoj Malaviya. Manoj Malaviya is a retired Indian Police Service officer and served as Director General of Police of West Bengal. Although Manoj Malaviya currently lives in Delhi, he specially travelled to Allahabad to be present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Chaturvedi had a cordial conversation with the Malaviya family and discussed various incidents related to Mahamana's life, his thoughts, and his memories.

Chaturvedi said that meeting Mahamana's family was a special and intimate experience for him. He said that the opportunity to meet Mahamana's family members and learn about their memories was extremely important to him. Mahamana's thoughts still guide Banaras Hindu University.

Hopes for collaboration with PGIMER Chandigarh

Earlier last week, Chaturvedi praised the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, describing it as an iconic institution leading the country in healthcare and research.

Speaking to reporters at PGIMER Chandigarh's 63rd Foundation Day celebration, Chaturvedi said, "I am deeply honoured and touched by the way the entire function has been conducted. I congratulate the entire family of PGI Chandigarh… It is an icon that is leading the country from the front. We know of very few institutions in the country that can compare with PGI Chandigarh, and many other institutions in the country are aspiring to be like PGI Chandigarh." The BHU Vice-Chancellor also expressed hope for greater collaboration between Banaras Hindu University and PGIMER Chandigarh for the benefit of citizens. He said, "The way the doctors interacted, the director presented the data, and the interactions have all been very meaningful, and I would be very happy if my own institution, Banaras Hindu University and PGI Chandigarh can collaborate for the benefit of more and more Indian citizens." (ANI)