Union Minister Ramdas Athawale rejected calls to ban Muslims from Garba and praised the BRICS summit's success, dismissing Rahul Gandhi's criticism. He also invited BSP's Akash Anand to join the Republican Party of India (RPI).

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday spoke on key national, international, and political issues, delivering clear stances on communal harmony, opposition criticisms of the 2026 BRICS Summit in New Delhi, and internal political dynamics within the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

'Garba is for everyone'

Speaking to reporters in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Athawale firmly rejected calls to restrict members of the Muslim community from participating in upcoming Navratri Garba festivities. "My stance is that Garba is for everyone; it is absolutely not a matter of Hindu versus Muslim. While the Navratri festival belongs to the Hindu community, there has never been any restriction on young men and women from the Muslim community who wish to participate in Garba. We do not agree with the statement made by Nitesh Rane... Just as more Hindus visit the Ajmer Dargah than Muslims do, there is no reason to stop anyone. Babasaheb gave us a Constitution that advocates for mutual love, maintaining good relations, and strengthening brotherhood," said Athawale. His statement came as a direct counter to recent controversial remarks made by Maharashtra BJP Minister Nitesh Rane, who had backed demands by right-wing organisations to bar Muslims from Garba venues over claims of "love jihad" and proposed mandatory identity checks and recitation of religious chants for entry.

Praises BRICS Summit, Dismisses Criticism

Athawale praised the diplomatic outcomes of the 2026 BRICS Summit hosted in India, confirming that resolutions, including those condemning cross-border terrorism, gained unanimous backing from member states including China, Russia, the UAE, and Uganda. Dismissing recent political friction sparked by Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, who questioned the all-vegetarian menu served at the official gala dinner, Athawale noted that all international delegates enjoyed the hosted dinner without issue. "All the resolutions proposed there were successfully passed. A significant resolution condemning the attack on tourists by Pakistan was also included and supported by China, Russia, the UAE, Uganda, and various other participating nations... I believe the BRICS Summit was a success. Rahul Gandhi may say whatever he likes, but the issue of non-vegetarian food is completely irrelevant here. Everyone was served vegetarian food; I was present at the dinner party along with the representatives from all the attending nations," he said.

Invitation to BSP's Akash Anand

Addressing the political instability surrounding BSP national coordinator Akash Anand, who has repeatedly been sidelined and reinstated by BSP supremo Mayawati, Athawale extended an open invitation for him to join the Republican Party of India. "Akash Anand ji is a relative of Mayawati and has been working with her for years. However, Mayawati ji frequently removes him and then reinstates him; he keeps facing these ups and downs. That is why I have urged him to consider that the Republican Party is the true party of Babasaheb. If Akash Anand joins us, it would provide a great opportunity to strengthen the RPI. So, he should join the RPI, that is my appeal to him, and if I get the chance, I intend to speak with him about it," said Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale. (ANI)