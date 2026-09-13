CPI(M), CPI, and CPI(ML) will contest the Madurantakam and Dharapuram by-elections separately as Left parties, CPI(M) State Secretary Shanmugam announced. He assured their outside support for the TVK government will continue unaffected.

Left Parties to Contest Separately

CPI(M) State Secretary Shanmugam on Sunday said that CPI(M), CPI and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) have decided to contest the upcoming by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies separately as Left parties. Shanmugam said that details regarding the candidates, including their introduction, would be announced at a programme to be held in Chennai on September 15.

Speaking to reporters, CPI(M) State Secretary Shanmugam said, "CPI(M), CPI and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) have decided to contest the upcoming by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies separately as Left parties. Details regarding the candidates, including their introduction, would be announced at a programme to be held in Chennai on September 15. We will contest against all three alliances."

He further said that the party's decision to contest the by-elections would not impact its support to the TVK government from outside. "Our support to the TVK government from outside will continue. Our decision to contest the by-elections will not have any impact on the government. We are fielding candidates against all three alliances. This is a by-election that has been imposed on us. As a political party, we have to face this election," Shanmugam added.

By-election Schedule and Vacancy Details

Meanwhile, on September 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for vacant Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, and one Parliamentary constituency in Assam, with voting scheduled to take place on October 6 and counting of votes on October 9. In Tamil Nadu, the final electoral rolls for the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies were released on February 23.

In Tamil Nadu, the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) seats fell vacant following the resignations of Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, respectively.

TVK to Announce Candidates After Alliance Talks

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Wednesday said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidates for two upcoming Assembly bypolls will be announced after consultations with alliance partners. Speaking to reporters after an event in Chennai, Rajmohan said, “Regarding TVK candidates for the two constituencies bypoll, senior ministers will announce after consulting alliance parties this evening.”

The minister's remarks on the bypoll candidates come amid preparations by the TVK and its alliance partners for the upcoming electoral contests. The names of the candidates for the two constituencies are expected to be announced after consultations between the alliance partners. (ANI)