A viral video has surfaced showing rainwater leaking from the ceiling of the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sheopur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh. The footage shows a patient's bed soaked from the leak and buckets placed to collect the dripping water, raising serious concerns about the hospital's infrastructure and patient safety.

Serious concerns about the state's medical infrastructure have been raised by a video that appeared on social media showing rainwater seeping from the ceiling of the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sheopur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh. On Sunday, the video went viral on social media, raising concerns about the medical building's upkeep and state. Water allegedly started dropping from the ICU ceiling after many hours of rain.

A patient is shown resting on a bed that looks to have been soaked from the leak in a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media. Additionally, buckets are positioned within the ward to catch water that drips from the roof.

The ICU is intended for severely sick patients who need safe, highly supervised care, thus the event has caused alarm. Patients, their attendants, and hospital personnel may experience discomfort if there is a water leak in such a delicate ward.

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Images that are making the rounds on the internet show that during the rain, water collected in a number of locations within the ward. The circumstances apparently caused problems for patients and their families. The incident has also prompted concerns about the district hospital's upkeep and the officials' preparedness for the rainy season.

Social media users are calling on the hospital management to fix the leaky roof as now and make better drainage systems in order to stop it from happening again. It is unclear what steps the hospital management will take in the wake of the tragedy and whether long-term fixes will be made to guarantee the security of ICU patients.