Mithun Chakraborty plans 'Tiger Tourism' in the Sundarbans, leasing untouched islands for 99 years to developers building five-star facilities. The project mandates 70-80% local employment and includes dolphin sightings and temple renovations.

BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday announced plans to develop 'Tiger Tourism' in the Sundarbans region, proposing tourism facilities on selected islands with a focus on high-end infrastructure and local employment. Speaking after returning to Kolkata from a one-day tour of the Sundarbans, Chakraborty said around eight to ten untouched islands have been identified for the proposed project.

'Tiger Tourism' with Five-Star Facilities

"We are planning to launch 'Tiger Tourism' here. We have earmarked about eight to ten pristine, untouched islands. We will acquire these islands and lease them out for 99 years, but only to developers who commit to building five-star facilities, such as treehouses. We will not grant leases to anyone proposing anything below five-star standards," he said.

Local Employment a Key Condition

He said a key condition of the project would be ensuring employment opportunities for local residents. "A key condition is that 70 to 80 per cent of the workforce must be recruited from the local population," Chakraborty added.

Diversifying with Dolphin and Religious Tourism

Chakraborty said the proposed tourism initiative would include activities such as dolphin sightings, where visitors would be taken by jet boats to locations where dolphins are found.

He also highlighted plans for religious tourism in the region, saying local temples dedicated to Ma Manasa and Van Devi would be renovated and beautified. "Religious tourism will also be included; we plan to renovate and beautify the local Ma Manasa and Van Devi temples, developing the area into a site that hosts small, fair-like gatherings," he said.

Chakraborty said the initiative aims to promote tourism in the Sundarbans while creating opportunities for local communities and showcasing the region's natural and cultural heritage. (ANI)