Jharkhand govt cancels JSSC-CGL & other exams by TDPL after student protests. Leader Devendra Nath Mahto calls it a "historic win." CM Hemant Soren orders a probe into irregularities, sparking both celebrations and counter-protests.

Following a sustained student-led agitation, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Tuesday hailed the Jharkhand government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all tests conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) as a "historic win" for aspirants. The development comes after the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led cabinet announced the scrapping of all recruitment activities associated with TDPL and ordered a comprehensive inquiry, supervised by a retired judge, into alleged irregularities in competitive examinations held since 2014. While the move led to celebrations among thousands of aspirants and the end of Mahto's hunger strike, it triggered counter-protests from government employees who had already secured positions through the now-cancelled processes.

Student Leader Hails 'Historic Win'

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto welcomed the Jharkhand government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all tests conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), calling it a "historic win" for aspirants. He called for stringent laws and reforms to monitor the examinations and restrict paper leaks. Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Mahto said, "14 exams have been cancelled; this is a historic win." "A CBI or CID inquiry cannot give justice to the students. We are demanding a guarantee of a leak-proof examination system and transparency in the future. I have a blueprint to achieve this, which I will share with the government. 14 exams have been cancelled; this is a historic win," he said.

'Abhar Yatra' Postponed

The 'Abhar Yatra' was also planned to celebrate the outcome of the student movement, which is linked to the cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination and other examinations conducted by TDPL. The march was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 18. However, due to the prevailing bad weather, the organisers decided to defer the programme. The organisers have not announced a new date for the march yet. The revised date will be communicated at a later stage. A fresh announcement regarding the date of the gratitude march is expected soon.

Counter-Protest by Hired Employees

Meanwhile, Government employees who were appointed through the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) recruitment process protested in the rain outside the state secretariat, Project Bhawan, a day after the state cabinet decided to cancel the examination through which they had secured their jobs.

Political Reactions and Protest Background

On the Jharkhand exam cancellation, Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi lauded the resilience of the students, noting that their struggle was not a recent phenomenon but a long-standing agitation that saw them overcome police barricades and razor-wire fencing to make their voices heard. He said, "It is not as if students in Jharkhand have been protesting for merely 16 or 17 days. They have been agitating for a long time... At times, they have laid siege to the JSSC or JPSC offices; on other occasions, they have staged sit-ins outside the Raj Bhavan for weeks on end. Recently, when they gathered for a sit-in and marched towards the Legislative Assembly on the 10th, the government tried hard to stop them. Yet, the students made it through, overcoming obstacles like razor wire fencing... These students deserve praise." Criticising the role of the Congress, Marandi added, "However, regarding Rahul Gandhi, he merely engages in placating the students. He tries to project an image of solidarity, but in reality, he does not stand with the youth of Jharkhand, since the government is running there with his party's support."

Mahto Ends Hunger Strike

Earlier, Mahto ended his hunger strike at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TDPL. Mahto had been on a hunger strike as part of a student-led agitation over demands concerning the recruitment examination process in the state. Speaking to reporters, Mahto thanked CM Soren, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and State Ministers Dipika Pande and Irfan Ansari for agreeing to the aspirants' demands.

CM Soren Announces Cancellation, Orders Probe

Meanwhile, the remarks came after the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations. Addressing the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium, CM Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present. Aspirants became emotional and celebrated at Jaipal Singh Stadium after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands. "Today, we held a special Cabinet meeting to bring this matter to a conclusion. After considering all aspects and finding solutions to the issues, we have decided to cancel all examinations conducted by TDPL, the results published by TDPL, and the selection or participation of any candidates through TDPL. All activities undertaken by TDPL in this regard have also been cancelled," CM Soren said in a press conference. "Today, the Cabinet decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well. Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors--minor or major--that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue," he said.

Inquiry into JPSC Exams

CM Soren announced a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in the JPSC Civil Services examinations, saying the probe would be conducted under the supervision of a retired judge. He said the SIT and CID were already investigating the matter and several "shocking facts" had emerged during the probe. "The biggest and most prominent demand of the youth concerns the JPSC Civil Services examination. One of our ministers had assured them that an investigation into the matter was already underway. We will now conduct a comprehensive inquiry under the supervision of a retired judge. Sometimes it seems that we are right, and at other times, it appears that the students are right. It becomes difficult to distinguish between the two sides," CM said. CM Soren said some people appointed through the JPSC had been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the examinations. The Chief Minister said the government will carry out examination reforms with full transparency and strengthen existing SOPs to prevent irregularities.

The developments came after the student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). (ANI)