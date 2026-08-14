A man who calls himself an 'AI rage baiter', Quintez Devon Pringle, has revealed that he makes lakhs of rupees every month by creating fake stories and images with AI. One of his fake posts about a boy wearing a skirt to school recently went viral.

A digital creator, who calls himself an 'AI rage baiter', has claimed he earns over ₹16.2 lakh per month just by posting fake stories and provocative images made with AI. An 'AI rage baiter' is someone who posts content designed to provoke people and get angry reactions. The creator, a 26-year-old from Mississippi named Quintez Devon Pringle, made this shocking revelation himself.

'What should a 7-year-old wear?'

He recently shared a fake note from a 'mother' who claimed that school authorities had a problem with her son's clothes. The post, which got over 8.2 million views, included a picture of a 7-year-old boy named Kevin wearing a pleated skirt with his school uniform. To mislead people, Pringle wrote on social media: "I wasn't going to post this, but I'm tired of the discrimination against my son! My 7-year-old son started at a new elementary school today for 2nd grade. We were so excited for him as we heard great things about the school. But we were wrong. I got a text message saying I needed to come pick him up immediately because he was wearing inappropriate clothing."

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It went viral, sparked a debate, but it was all fake

The note and the picture went viral on social media, leading to heated arguments about what kind of clothes children should wear to school. But here's the twist: the boy Kevin, his mother, and the entire incident were completely made up by Pringle using AI. In an interview with the New York Post, Pringle said that he used a fake Facebook ID called 'Zaya Velour' to share the viral post, and it took him only 10 minutes to create it.

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The fakes are making a fortune

"It's amazing how a story about a boy who doesn't even exist became such a huge debate on the internet," Pringle said. "This shows how much AI technology has grown and how difficult it is for ordinary people to spot what's real and what's not." Pringle claims he earned about ₹2.6 lakh ($2,800) from this single post alone. He also revealed that he runs five different Facebook accounts that bring in up to $17,000 a month. Pringle added that he enjoys being able to control people's emotions on social media but does not do it with the intention of cheating or harming anyone.

Pringle is not the only person misusing the earning potential of social media platforms. Just last week, X had to cancel its revenue share program after a surge in AI-generated fake posts. The platform, owned by Elon Musk, announced that it will introduce a new reward program for creators who produce original content instead.