BabyChakra founder Naiyya Saggi shared that she doesn't come from a billionaire family; her parents were government employees. Her decision to leave great opportunities abroad and return to India was not easy for her family to accept, especially her grandfather.

Naiyya Saggi, the entrepreneur behind 'BabyChakra', recently shared a personal story about how her grandfather gave her the silent treatment for three months. The reason? She decided to move back to India after finishing her studies at Harvard, instead of settling abroad.

She opened up about this experience while talking to content creator Viraj Ala. Her grandfather was apparently protesting her decision to give up opportunities in the US and return to India.

Naiyya has a pretty impressive educational background. She holds a BA LLB from the National Law School of India University and an MBA from Harvard Business School, which she attended on a full Fulbright - J.N. Tata scholarship. She mentioned that the scholarship covered all her expenses at Harvard.

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After finishing her studies at Harvard, Naiyya worked as a consultant at 'The Bridgespan Group' for about a year before returning to India in 2015. "I came back to change the world. I returned to India in 2015, built my first company here, and now I'm busy building my third," Naiyya said.

Inspired by the difficulties her sister faced during pregnancy, Naiyya Saggi founded 'BabyChakra' in 2015. In 2021, BabyChakra merged with MyGlamm, and she went on to become a co-founder of 'The Good Glamm Group' along with Priyanka Gill and Darpan Sanghavi. Currently, she is working on building a new consumer tech company called 'EDT'.

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She clarified that she doesn't come from a super-rich family and that her parents were government employees. However, her decision to leave behind a promising life abroad for India was tough for some family members to digest, particularly her grandfather. "When I came back to India in 2015, my grandfather didn't speak to me for three months. He kept asking why I would give up a golden opportunity, a job, and a full scholarship in the US just to come back and start a business in India," Naiyya shared.

Today, the companies she has built are valued at over $1 billion. Naiyya strongly believes that Indian entrepreneurs and their teams can build huge, globally impactful companies right from India.