CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a BJP organisational meeting in Dehradun with leaders from three Lok Sabha constituencies. The focus was on strengthening the party at the booth level, improving public outreach, and ensuring government schemes reach all.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday held an important organisational meeting at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office in Dehradun with MPs, MLAs, district presidents, state office-bearers and senior party leaders from the Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Haridwar Lok Sabha constituencies.

Focus on Organisational Strengthening

The meeting included a detailed review of organisational activities across all three Lok Sabha constituencies. According to the Chief Minister's Office, extensive discussions were held on further strengthening and activating the party organisation from the assembly level down to the booth level, maintaining continuous dialogue with party workers and expanding public outreach.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP's greatest strength lies in its strong organisation and dedicated workers. He stressed that active participation of workers at the booth level, better coordination between elected representatives and organisational office-bearers, and continuous engagement with the public are essential for strengthening the organisation. He urged public representatives and office-bearers to maintain regular communication with workers and give priority to issues concerning public welfare.

Workers as a Bridge Between Govt and People

Preparations for upcoming organisational programmes and campaigns were also reviewed. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to ensure that information about the welfare schemes of the Central and state governments, historic decisions and development initiatives reaches every section of society at the grassroots level through party workers.

He said that better coordination between the organisation and the government is essential to effectively translate the commitment to development and public service into action. "Party workers are the strongest bridge between the government and the people, and therefore their role is crucial in conveying public suggestions and grievances to the government and taking government schemes and initiatives to the people," the CM said.

Highlighting Development, Intensifying Outreach

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is setting new benchmarks in development and public welfare. He said the state government has taken several important and historic decisions while giving priority to the interests of every region and section of society.

The government's resolve is to ensure that the benefits of development works and welfare schemes reach the person standing at the last mile. He called for further intensifying public outreach and public service campaigns in the coming days. Strengthening every booth, increasing the active participation of workers and maintaining continuous dialogue with the people should remain the organisation's priorities, he said.

Key Leaders in Attendance

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, MP and former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, MP Anil Baluni, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Cabinet ministers, MLAs, state office-bearers, district presidents, senior party leaders and public representatives were present at the meeting. (ANI)