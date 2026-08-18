Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu announced 34% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in rural and 33.33% in urban local bodies. The decision fulfills an electoral promise and aims at social justice and BC empowerment from panchayat to Parliament.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly reverberated with "Jaiho BC" slogans on Tuesday as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the Cabinet's decision to provide 34 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in rural local bodies and 33.33 per cent in urban local bodies.

Commitment to Social Justice

Naidu said that the NDA coalition government was committed to social justice and BC empowerment from the panchayat to Parliament. Speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the Cabinet had taken the decision in accordance with constitutional and legal provisions and within all applicable limits.

He recalled that the policy of providing reservations to BCs in local bodies was first introduced during the tenure of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. Subsequently, during his tenure, reservations were enhanced to 34 per cent under the Panchayat Raj legislation. Elections to local bodies were conducted with 34 per cent reservations in 1995, 2001, 2006, and 2013.

Naidu said the coalition government had fulfilled its electoral promise of providing 34 per cent reservations to BCs in local body elections by convening a special Cabinet meeting and taking a decision on the issue. He said the government's commitment to social justice had helped produce prominent BC leaders such as Yerrannaidu, KE Krishnamurthy, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Ayyanna Patrudu, and Devender Goud.

The Chief Minister said political participation at the grassroots level could create strong leadership and cited the example of former MPTC member Bastipati Nagaraju from Kurnool district, who was subsequently given an opportunity to serve as an MP.

Administrative Reforms Announced

Naidu also announced that mayors and municipal chairpersons would henceforth be elected directly to ensure stable governance in urban local bodies and prevent frequent changes in leadership. He announced the establishment of 28 Zilla Praja Parishads across the state. Although the number of districts had increased following reorganisation, there were currently only 13 Zilla Praja Parishads. The proposed 28 ZPPs would facilitate better administration, he said.

The Chief Minister said the state needed to conduct local body elections to access Rs 2,300 crore in rural grants and Rs 1,562 crore in urban grants expected from the 16th Finance Commission. He urged coalition leaders to identify capable candidates who could provide effective leadership in local bodies.

Empowering BC Communities

Naidu praised the contribution of BC communities to Andhra Pradesh's economy and said BCs constitute 50.42 per cent of the state's population. He said the government would combine the traditional skills of BC communities with modern technology to take their capabilities to global markets. The government would also transform BC residential schools into centres of excellence and strengthen opportunities in education, skills, employment, entrepreneurship, and political representation.

Development, he said, should not be measured merely by roads, buildings, and infrastructure, but by improving living standards, reducing economic inequalities, and ensuring that the last person in society moves forward.

Naidu reiterated that BC reservations were not against any community and said the NDA coalition government's objective was to achieve social justice in a constitutional, legal, and equitable manner. "BCs are not backward; they are people who have remained behind because they did not get adequate opportunities," he said.

Criticism of Previous Government

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous government had reduced BC reservations in local bodies from 34 per cent to 24.15 per cent through government orders, depriving around 16,800 BC leaders of opportunities for political representation. (ANI)