A Telangana businessman accidentally left behind a bag containing Rs 3 lakh on a bus but the honesty and alertness of two Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees ensured the money reached him safely.

A Telangana businessman accidentally left a bag containing Rs 3 lakh on a bus but the honesty and alertness of two Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees ensured the money reached him safely. Shadnagar-based businessman Jahangir was travelling to Hyderabad with his wife on Saturday as he prepared to leave for the Hajj pilgrimage. After getting down at Afzalgunj, the businessman continued towards Nampally. It was only then that he realised the bag containing the hefty cash was still inside the bus.

By that time, TGSRTC conductor Saritha had spotted the unattended bag. She alerted the driver, Narasimhulu, and the two employees secured the bag along with the entire cash amount.

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Jahangir reportedly rushed back to the bus stand in a private vehicle. Before returning the money, Saritha and Narasimhulu verified his claim and ensured that the bag belonged to him.

The entire Rs 3 lakh was then handed back to Jahangir, bringing a huge sense of relief to the passenger.

The commendable act has earned widespread appreciation for the TGSRTC employees. Saritha and Narasimhulu were praised for their integrity, vigilance and strong sense of responsibility.