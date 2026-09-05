Sathyamangalam police in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly manipulating a minor girl into mixing a potentially lethal chemical dye into sambar prepared for students.

Sathyamangalam police in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly manipulating a minor girl into mixing a potentially lethal chemical dye into sambar prepared for students at a panchayat union middle school in Ramabayalur village.

The accused, identified as B Arumugam from neighbouring Chinnampathi village, allegedly masterminded the plot to exact revenge after his wife, Alammal, 30, was dismissed from her job as a school cook, police said. The school provides breakfast and lunch to 51 students under the Tamil Nadu government’s welfare scheme.

The alleged plot came to light on August 31 when cook Ponnammal prepared breakfast for the students. As part of the school’s routine safety protocol, a portion of the sambar was kept aside in a tumbler for teacher Revathi to taste before it was served. However, the meal had already been distributed to the students before she could sample it.

When Revathi later tasted the reserved portion, she noticed a distinctly bitter flavour and an unnatural yellow colour. Suspecting something was seriously amiss, she immediately alerted headmistress S Kumutha, 56.

A subsequent search of the school premises led teachers to a Class VIII student whose hands were reportedly covered in bright yellow powder. During questioning, the minor broke down and allegedly revealed Arumugam’s role in the incident.

According to police, Arumugam, who works as an earthmover operator, had given the girl Rs 10 to buy a packet of Auramine O, a synthetic diarylmethane yellow dye locally known as cow dung powder, from a nearby grocery shop. He allegedly instructed her to mix the substance into the sambar and promised to buy her new clothes.

The girl reportedly said Arumugam had told her that adding the substance would make the sambar taste better. However, instead of mixing the chemical into the main vessel meant for the students, she added it to the portion kept separately for the teacher to taste.

Police said Arumugam’s wife had worked as a cook at the school for around two years before she was dismissed in December 2025.

“Alammal was sacked as her cooking was not up to the mark. Nursing a grudge, the couple hatched a plot to take revenge,” Sathyamangalam police inspector Vairam said.

Arumugam has since been remanded in judicial custody, while police have formed two special teams to trace and arrest his wife.

Medical experts have warned that ingestion of Auramine O can cause acute systemic toxicity and may trigger rapid multiorgan failure.