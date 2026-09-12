The Goa Crime Branch dismissed a video from a fugitive shooter in the Porvorim gunfire case who alleged the attack on casino director Shrinivas Nayak was staged. Police called it a diversion as one shooter was arrested with UP STF's help.

Police Dismiss 'Staged Attack' Claim by Fugitive Shooter

The Goa Crime Branch on Sunday dismissed the video message by an absconding suspect involved in a high-profile Porvorim gunfire case after the alleged shooter claimed the August 28 attack on Shrinivas Nayak, director of the Majestic Pride Group, was entirely staged outside Hotel Neo Majestic in Goa. Law enforcement authorities dismissed the video, stating that the fleeing accused is attempting to mislead the public and disrupt the ongoing probe.

"Accused generally resort to such tactics to divert the attention of investigative agencies. Fair and impartial investigation is in progress in this case," read the Goa Crime Branch statement.

Shooter Alleges Attack Was Pre-Planned

The alleged shooter in the video levelled several direct allegations against the casino tycoon and the circumstances of the incident. He alleged that the entire firing sequence was planned and explicitly named Shrinivas Nayak as the orchestrator behind the arrangement.

He claimed that he was assured prior to the event that neither he nor Nayak would sustain any harm. Questioning the authenticity of the threat, the individual asked why the bodyguard's return fire missed him completely, alleging that blank rounds were used during the encounter.

Claiming that contract killers (supari killers) are actively hunting him down, the suspected shooter expressed a willingness to surrender directly before the court to officially record his statement.

Key Arrest Made in Joint Operation with UP STF

Meanwhile, law enforcement continues to advance the case with multiple key breakthroughs. In a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF), the Crime Branch apprehended suspected shooter Babu (35) in Bahraich, UP, just as he reportedly attempted to cross into Nepal. He has been remanded to four days of police custody.

"It is to inform that Goa Police has already arrested one of the shooters involved in this case, namely Babu S/o Nisar Ali, age 36 yrs, presently r/o Near Digha Railway Station, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Native Address: Buddha Purva, Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, with the assistance of UP STF from the Nepal border. Search for another accused is going on. He is absconding and has released the above video," read the Goa Crime Branch statement.

The press statement follows a joint operation between the Goa Police Crime Branch and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF). Acting on technical surveillance and specific intelligence, joint teams intercepted 36-year-old Babu near the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, shortly before he could cross over into Nepal.

Ongoing Manhunt and Investigation Background

While one primary gunman is now in police custody, a multi-state manhunt remains underway for the second shooter, who continues to evade arrest and released the video online while on the run. Police reiterated that fair and impartial investigative procedures are actively moving forward.

Police previously arrested three other suspects—Qazu Sheikh, Israr Ali, and Suraj—across Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh for providing logistical support and planning. Originally registered as an attempt to murder at the Porvorim police station, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant transferred the case to the Crime Branch following intense political scrutiny regarding Goa's law and order situation. (ANI)