Congress MP Rakibul Hussain wrote to the ECI alleging misuse of power by ex-Nagaon DC Devashish Sharma. He demands a probe into administrative decisions and Sharma's alleged move to join BJP, urging he not be relieved from service until it's over.

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain has once again written to the Election Commission of India on Sunday, alleging misuse of power and politically motivated decision-making by former Nagaon District Commissioner and District Election Officer Devashish Sharma, and urged the poll body to take action.

In his letter to the Commission, Hussain alleged that several administrative decisions taken during Sharma’s tenure require scrutiny and sought an independent, time-bound, high-level inquiry into the matter. The Congress MP had earlier submitted complaints regarding alleged controversial activities and political affiliations during Sharma’s tenure as Nagaon District Commissioner.

Specific Allegations and Demands

Raising questions over certain transfer orders issued during Sharma’s tenure, Hussain enclosed copies of immediate transfer orders involving several LRAs (Lot Mandal/Revenue officials) from revenue circles including Rupohi and Kaliabor. He urged the Election Commission to examine whether the transfer process was carried out due to administrative requirements or was influenced by political considerations.

Referring to reports and discussions surrounding Sharma’s resignation and his alleged move to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hussain urged the Commission to examine all major administrative and election-related orders and decisions taken during his tenure. The MP also requested that Sharma should not be relieved from government service until the completion of the inquiry and sought examination of the roles of officials concerned to fix accountability.

The allegations were made by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee's Media and Communication Department.

ECI Initiates Action on Complaint

Earlier on September 4, In a development ahead of the upcoming by-election in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated action on the allegations raised by Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain against former Nagaon District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Devasish Sharma.

According to a press release, the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) Cell of the ECI took cognisance of the complaint and confirmed that it has been officially registered through the National Grievance Services (NGS) portal. The poll panel also notified the parliamentarian through an official communication that the matter has been forwarded directly to the designated senior officials to facilitate a prompt response and necessary action.

The release further stated that following the initiation of the formal process by the election watchdog, MP Rakibul Hussain submitted a fresh urgent representation to the ECI on September 4, urging the poll body to ensure that Devasish Sharma is not relieved or released from government service until a proper, independent and time-bound inquiry into the allegations is concluded. Forwarded through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, the representation noted that Hussain had submitted a series of complaints supported by documentary evidence on August 26, August 30, September 3 and September 4.