Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil issued an 8-day ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, warning of a fast unto death at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on September 19 if the community's reservation demands are not fulfilled within the timeframe.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday issued an eight-day ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, warning that he will launch an indefinite fast unto death at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on September 19 if the community's reservation demands are not fulfilled. Speaking to ANI in Jalna, the activist asserted that the battle for Maratha reservation will now shift to the state capital if the administration fails to act within the stipulated timeframe. "The government has eight days left. If the Maratha community's demands are not met within this period, I will sit on a fast unto death at Mumbai's Azad Maidan at 10 AM on September 19. Whatever happens next will take place in Mumbai. The government shows no regard for the issues faced by poor Marathas," Jarange Patil said.

Jarange Alleges Intimidation, Remains Defiant

The quota campaigner also alleged that the state machinery is actively intimidating his supporters and targeting his associates under the guise of legal inquiries. "My close associates were being harassed under the pretext of investigations. Attempts are being made to exert pressure by issuing notices to those standing with him in the movement, but this will not halt the agitation," he stated.

Striking an uncompromising note, Jarange Patil declared that pressure tactics would not deter him from taking the stir forward. "I will not surrender to the government out of fear of an investigation. If the time comes, I am ready to face death, but I will not kneel before the government," he affirmed.

Government's Earlier Appeal and Assurances

Earlier, on September 4, a state government delegation met Patil on the sixth day of his indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district to appeal to him to call off his agitation, even as the activist remained firm on his demands. The government delegation comprised Maharashtra Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Uday Samant, Makarand Aaba Patil, and BJP MLA Prasad Lad. During the meeting, the ministers held detailed discussions with Jarange regarding various key demands of the Maratha community.

Addressing the media, Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "Efforts are being made to complete the process of making Kunbi records available to Gram Panchayats by September 5. Action will also be taken to issue certificates to the Maratha community based on the Hyderabad Gazette."

He further appealed to the public, saying, "Maratha community members in Marathwada should apply for certificates starting tomorrow. If any issues arise, individuals should apply directly to the respective District Collector. Nodal officers will be appointed in every district, and individuals can contact them in case of any problems."

The minister assured that official orders regarding OBC concessions would be issued soon. "Orders regarding OBC concessions will be issued on September 8," Vikhe Patil noted, adding that "the Shinde Committee has discovered 58 lakh Kunbi records so far, and the government is working on processing them." He also announced that "a Maratha Reservation Cell will be set up, and 300 crore rupees will be allocated for the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation," reaffirming that "the government stands with the movement initiated by Manoj Jarange to bring justice to the Maratha community."

In a direct appeal to the activist, Vikhe Patil folded his hands and stated, "I request with folded hands to end the fast." Concurring with the delegation's concerns, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant and BJP MLA Prasad Lad emphasised that "Manoj Jarange should get admitted to a hospital for treatment and suspend his indefinite hunger strike due to deteriorating health."

Activist Rejects Appeal, Stands Firm

However, Manoj Jarange remained steadfast, stating, "I will not end the indefinite hunger strike until demands are met." Setting a firm timeline, he insisted, "Fulfil all demands by September 11."

Outlining the next steps of the agitation, Jarange added, "If the government accepts all demands, the Maratha community will bring gulal to Mumbai. The date to head to Mumbai for the agitation will be announced during the meeting on September 12."

Reiterating his commitment, Jarange concluded, "This is my final agitation. If all demands are implemented, I will not need to protest again."

Despite lengthy deliberations and major assurances from the state representatives, the government delegation's attempt to persuade Jarange proved unsuccessful, and the team departed Antarwali Sarati as the activist firmly maintained his stance to continue the hunger strike until all demands are fully implemented. (ANI)