A man named Harshit Sureka shared an Instagram video, recounting how he accidentally lost his expensive MacBook while returning home from the gym at around 10 pm.

A man named Harshit Sureka shared an Instagram video, recounting how he accidentally lost his expensive MacBook while returning home from the gym at around 10 pm. Amid heavy rain and a trip planned for the following day, he was rushing home when he lost his MacBook.

During the journey, the top box attached to the back of his bike apparently fell off somewhere along the route. Sureka did not notice it at the time. Inside the box were his MacBook, valued at Rs 2 lakh, along with a personal diary and several other important belongings.

It was only after reaching home and getting off his bike that Sureka realised the box was missing.

Without wasting any time, he immediately headed back to retrace his route. Despite the relentless rain, he searched across nearly 3-4 km, even stopping people stranded along the road to ask whether they had spotted a box falling from a bike.

During his frantic search, someone informed him that the box had fallen at a particular location and had been picked up by an e-rickshaw driver.

Sureka then went to a police station to report the loss. While waiting there, however, he suddenly remembered that the box carried stickers displaying his Instagram and YouTube handles.

He checked his Instagram message requests, hoping the person who had found his belongings might have tried to contact him. His instinct paid off.

Sureka discovered a message containing the e-rickshaw driver's phone number and immediately called him. The driver confirmed that he had the missing box.

Sureka then travelled another 4-5 km in the opposite direction to meet the driver and retrieve his belongings. When he finally got his MacBook back, relief and gratitude overwhelmed him.

As a gesture of appreciation, Sureka offered the driver some money. But the man refused to accept it.

The experience left Sureka reflecting on people's tendency to judge the world through negative experiences. At the end of his video, he urged people to stop being judgmental and said that the world is a very nice place to live in. While acknowledging that bad people exist, he stressed that doing good deeds can ultimately bring positivity back into one's life.

Sureka also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the driver, thanking him from the bottom of his heart and admitting that he did not know how else to thank him.

Many social media users praised the e-rickshaw driver for his integrity while others said the episode had renewed their belief in the goodness of people.