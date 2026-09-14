Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian Women's team for winning the 8th Women's Asia Cup. India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai, showcasing 'undisputed dominance' throughout the tournament.

Amit Shah Congratulates Champions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian Women's team for clinching the 8th Women's Asia Cup title after thrashing Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the Final on Sunday. The Final was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. "India sets another milestone in Asian cricket. Heartiest congratulations to our champions on clinching the 8th Women's Asia Cup title. You have thrilled the nation with your undisputed dominance throughout the tournament and paved the path of inspiration for millions," Shah said on X.

India sets another milestone in Asian cricket. Heartiest congratulations to our champions on clinching the 8th Women's Asia Cup title. You have thrilled the nation with your undisputed dominance throughout the tournament and paved the path of inspiration for millions. pic.twitter.com/AvKjh76Obs — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 13, 2026

India's Dominant Final Performance

India Women produced a commanding all-round performance to clinch the eighth Women’s Asia Cup title, defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai. After Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma powered India to 183/5 with a record 129-run opening stand, Sree Charani led the attack with an impressive 4/20 from four overs, while Deepti Sharma chipped in with 3/19 from her four-over spell.

Chasing 184 in the high-pressure final, Sri Lanka endured an early setback in the opening over. Imesha Dulani began with a boundary, but Indian pacer Kranti Gaud responded strongly, bowling her on the fourth delivery to put the chasing side on the back foot.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After the 129-run opening stand between Smriti and Shafali, Indian batting fell flat, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (14 in 14 balls) and Richa Ghosh (17 in 13 balls) failing to score big. A cameo from Bharti Fulmali (15* in five balls, with a four and a six) took India to 183/5 in 20 overs. Mithali Ayodhya (1/33 in four overs) and Chamari Athapaththu (1/34 in four overs) were the top bowlers for Sri Lanka. (ANI)