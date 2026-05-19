Lucknow Shocker: Man Rides Cross-Legged On Scooter Near Fun Mall | Viral #Shorts

Lucknow Shocker: Man Rides Cross-Legged On Scooter Near Fun Mall
Lucknow witnessed a shocking incident near Fun Mall, Gomti Nagar, where a man was seen riding a white scooter cross-legged at night with almost no control on handlebars and without a helmet. The risky stunt, caught on video, has gone viral online, sparking serious safety concerns among viewers and authorities.
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