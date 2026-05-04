Will Shashi Tharoor be Kerala CM? Congress MP's BIG Statement on Pro-UDF Trends | Elections 2026

The Congress-led UDF leads in Kerala after the first few hours of counting of votes polled in the April 9 state assembly elections. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacts to early Kerala election trends, hinting at a major political shift. He says there is a “clear trend” favouring change, with even strong leaders trailing.Calling Kerala’s fiscal situation “disastrous,” Tharoor stresses the need for development, jobs, and investment to stop youth migration. He also hints that there are several contenders for the CM post.Is Kerala heading for a historic turnaround?0:00 - Congress-Led Udf Leads in Kerala After the First Few Hours0:10 - Will Shashi Tharoor be Kerala CM?1:09 - Congress MP's BIG Statement on Pro-UDF Trends

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