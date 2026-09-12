A roadside bull fight in Rishikesh escalated when one bull charged across the road, colliding with a woman on a scooter. The impact caused her to lose control and crash into a parked taxi, an incident captured in a viral video highlighting the dangers of stray cattle.

A bull escaping a roadside altercation suddenly ran across the road and smashed into a lady on a scooter in Rishikesh, knocking her off balance and driving her scooter into a parked taxi. Instagram user shared a video capturing the chaotic moment, showing two bulls fighting on the roadside before the situation took an unexpected turn.

The two bulls were seen in the footage pushing and shoving each other in the middle of the roadside while locking horns. With their horns locked, they seemed to be engaged in a ferocious struggle for dominance. Then a man appeared to try to push the bulls away and put an end to the altercation. But one of the bulls appeared to abruptly turn around and run across the road as a result of his intervention.

A woman was riding her scooter on the opposite side when the bull raced wildly in that direction. Her scooter veered in the direction of a parked taxi on the other side of the road as it smashed directly into her, throwing her off balance.

The woman struggled to keep control of the scooter as it crashed into the parked car after the unexpected impact. What had begun as a bull fight swiftly escalated into a hazardous roadside collision in a matter of seconds.

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Viewers were alarmed by the footage, with many speculating on the extent of the woman's injuries from the crash. Others noted that the event served as yet another reminder of how crucial it is to wear a helmet when operating a two-wheeled vehicle.

While emphasising that the incident demonstrated how unpredictable such situations on the road might become, several viewers also said the woman was fortunate to have avoided a possibly more disastrous conclusion.