A viral video shows Baba Ramdev promoting an 'Ayurvedic hookah' made from herbs, claiming it can relieve coughs and congestion. However, the article questions these health claims, highlighting the lack of scientific proof and the inherent dangers of inhaling any form of smoke, regardless of its source.

Younger people are becoming more aware of e-cigarettes, shisha, and flavoured hookahs. They may seem less dangerous than traditional tobacco products due to their pleasant flavours and contemporary appearance. Health officials caution that vaping and smoking can expose people to nicotine, hazardous chemicals, and other substances that might be harmful to their lungs and general health.

A video of yoga guru Baba Ramdev discussing a "Ayurvedic hookah" has garnered prominence amid these worries. In the video, Ramdev talks about a traditional "hookah" concoction that is produced using a variety of household and herbal substances and claims that it can help with some respiratory issues.

Liquorice, turmeric, mustard, cow ghee, Kakra singi, and desi camphor are among the components used in the preparation, according to the claims made in the film.

Before putting the mixture in a hookah-like device, the process outlined entails mixing some of the ingredients. According to Ramdev, inhaling the ensuing smoke may aid with ailments including a cough and clogged nose. Additionally, he links the practice to the Ayurvedic ideas of vata, pitta, and kapha balance.

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In the video, liquorice (Mulethi) is gently crushed and combined with cow ghee, then mustard and turmeric. Before the preparation is cooked, camphor is added to the hookah plate.

The original video also refers to Kakra singi, a traditional Ayurvedic ingredient. The term can refer to plant material associated with insect-induced galls, which have historically been used in traditional preparations.

What Are Health Benefits Claimed In Video?

According to Baba Ramdev, using the chemicals through this kind of hookah may assist relieve coughing and remove nasal congestion. Additionally, he connects the practice to the Ayurvedic idea of controlling the three doshas.

But it's crucial to distinguish between a treatment that has been proven to be effective by science and a conventional health claim. Regardless of whether the item includes tobacco, inhaling smoke from burning materials can introduce particulate matter and combustion products into the respiratory system.

Therefore, there is no reason to believe that a "Ayurvedic" label automatically renders inhalation harmless.

These assertions, however, should not be mistaken with accepted medical knowledge. As of right now, there is no solid clinical proof that breathing in smoke or vapour from such a preparation is a safe or effective way to cure cough, nasal congestion, or other ailments.