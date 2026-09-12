BJP's Kashi unit held a key meeting for the upcoming Teacher and Graduate MLC elections in Varanasi. Leaders urged officials to begin preparations, focusing on voter registration to ensure a 100% victory ahead of the 2027 state assembly polls.

An important meeting of the BJP Kashi regarding the Varanasi division teacher and graduate MLC elections was held at the BJP regional office on Friday. District presidents, district coordinators, and co-coordinators from eight districts were present at the meeting at the administrative level and from 10 districts at the organisational level, according to a release.

Focus on 100% Victory

Addressing the meeting, BJP State Vice President Shankar Giri said that every election is important for the BJP, be it parliamentary or Panchayat elections. He said that teacher and graduate MLC elections are going to be held in the state in the coming days, and to ensure a 100% victory for the party in these elections, we must all begin preparations now.

Voter Registration is Key Task

State Vice President Shankar Giri said that the most important task for victory is to add the names of eligible voters to the voter list. He said that to ensure victory in the Teacher MLC elections, contact your own and your family's schools and get all teachers' names added to the voter list. Similarly, to win the Graduate MLC elections, first get the names of your family's graduate members, the party's graduate officials and workers, and contact the enlightened sections of society to get their names added to the voter list.

MLC Polls Crucial for 2027 Assembly Elections

Presiding over the meeting, BJP Regional President Ashok Chaurasia said that it is crucial to win the Teacher and Graduate MLC elections before the 2027 state assembly elections. He said that all of you are senior and experienced officials. He added that being PM Modi's parliamentary constituency also increases our responsibility. He said that to win the Varanasi division Teacher and Graduate MLC elections, add the names of eligible people to the voter list and update the list.

Call for Devotion and Honesty

Former MLA Surendra Narayan Singh said that as officials, it is our responsibility to strengthen the party. He said that in order to ensure 100% success of the party in the Varanasi Block Teacher and Graduate elections, we have to discharge the responsibilities given to us with complete devotion and honesty.

The meeting was conducted by Area General Secretary Anup Jaiswal, and the vote of thanks was given by Area General Secretary Ajit Rawat. (ANI)