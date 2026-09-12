Jammu Rural Traffic Police initiated a two-week enforcement and awareness drive across Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch. Focusing on two-wheelers, the campaign aims to educate road users and curb traffic violations to reduce accidents.

Jammu Rural Traffic Police has launched a two-week enforcement and awareness drive focusing mainly on two-wheelers, with authorities intensifying efforts to educate road users and curb traffic violations across four districts.

The drive, which began on September 1, will continue till September 14 and is being conducted simultaneously in Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Enforcement Combined with Awareness Programmes

SSP Traffic Rural Farooq Qaiser said the campaign combines enforcement with awareness programmes to help reduce road accidents. “A two-week traffic awareness drive focusing mainly on two-wheelers has been launched and will continue until September 14. Awareness programmes are being held in schools, colleges and public places, while enforcement has also been intensified,” Qaiser told ANI.

He said officers, DTOs, DSPs and other personnel are reaching out to target groups through programmes at schools and colleges as well as informal interactions at public places.

Qaiser said he had already participated in awareness programmes at Government Degree Colleges in Samba and Kathua, while a third programme was held in Rajouri and another is scheduled in Poonch.

“We're interacting with people in a very informal way. We're out on the streets, at bus stands, visiting libraries, and talking to them at playgrounds,” he said, adding that pamphlets and social media are also being used to spread awareness.

He said the campaign was receiving good cooperation from the public but stressed that road safety awareness was a continuous process and not limited to the two-week drive.

'Safety for Life, Not to Avoid Fines': Students Urged

At an awareness programme in Rajouri, students were also urged to understand that traffic safety measures are meant to protect lives and not merely avoid fines.

Keshav Sharma, a student of Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School in Rajouri, said wearing helmets and seatbelts should be viewed as essential safety measures. “Whenever people drive, they just think about avoiding a fine like, ‘If I wear a helmet or a seatbelt, I'm safe.’ But that's not what it's for; it's for your life,” Sharma said.

He also urged young people below 18 years of age not to ride bikes, scooters or cars without a valid licence and proper understanding of traffic rules.

The campaign aims to educate road users about traffic rules and the consequences of violations while strengthening enforcement to reduce road accidents across the four districts.