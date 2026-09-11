Dr. Sunny Garg, co-founder of brihas.ai, explains why a household earning Rs 3 lakh monthly can still feel financially tight. He points out that with dual incomes, financial obligations like home EMIs, school fees, and car payments tend to grow, leading to lifestyle inflation.

A household earning Rs 3 lakh every month may sound financially comfortable, but one man has explained why that income can still feel tight in daily life. The co-founder of brihas.ai, Dr. Sunny Garg, gave the example of a couple who make Rs 1.5 lakh per person, for a total monthly income of Rs 3 lakh.

The sum may easily become entangled in routine costs and lifestyle decisions, according to Garg. He cited Rs 60,000–70,000 for rent or home EMI, Rs 25,000–30,000 for school fees, Rs 25,000–30,000 for vehicle EMIs, transit, parent assistance, SIPs, weekend trips and subscriptions.

According to Garg, people's reckless spending is not usually the primary problem. Instead, because they have two sources of income, people may gradually increase their financial obligations.

“House decide kiya because do income hai. School choose kiya because do income hai. Car upgrade ki because do income hai. Lifestyle build ki because do income hai," he said. Over time, these choices can become part of everyday life and make it harder for a family to manage its finances if one salary disappears. “And suddenly you realise, Rs 3 lakh kamane wala household bhi financially free zaroori nahi hai," he added.

According to Garg, a household's monthly income should not be the sole factor used to determine financial independence. He advised individuals to consider how long they could maintain their existing way of life in the event that one source of income ended.

Garg clarified in the post's description that even a high monthly income might seem constrained when costs increase in tandem with profits.

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“Rs 3 lakh/month can look wealthy on paper and still feel surprisingly tight in real life. Because as income grows, often the life built around that income grows too," Garg wrote in the caption of the post.

Internet Reacts

Users shared their personal experiences with EMIs, expenditures, and lifestyle inflation as a result of the post. "This is so true," a person said.

"Exactly my brother-in-law and sister-in-law earn more than 2.lakh pm in govt teacher profession, but they always cry at month-end due to EMIs burden," said a different commenter. A third user said, “People be buying flats, car, etc doing SIP and then say that they are not feeling rich. One should know the difference between capital expenditure and revenue expenditure."