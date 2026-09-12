BHU organised 'Bharathi Yaar?', its first-ever full-length Tamil stage play, on Subramania Bharati's 105th Memorial Day. The production portrayed the poet's life, literary legacy, and progressive vision, marking a historic cultural event.

BHU Celebrates Subramania Bharati with Historic Tamil Play

A full-length Tamil stage play, ‘Bharathi Yaar?’ (Who is Bharathi?) was organised at BHU on Friday on the occasion of the 105th Memorial Day of Subramania Bharati on Friday at the Mahamana Auditorium, Malaviya Moolya Anusheelan Kendra. Presented by the Subramania Bharati Chair and Rangshala (University Theatre Cell), the theatrical production portrayed the life, literary legacy and visionary ideas of Subramania Bharati through the powerful medium of theatre. The performance sought to bring alive the poet’s enduring contribution to Indian literature and his progressive vision of society.

Inaugurating the play, Vice-Chancellor Prof.Ajit kumar Chaturvedi described the occasion as historic, noting that the University was organising a Tamil-language stage play for the first time, based on an Indian literary work. He further highlighted Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’s vision of BHU as a centre bringing together India’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity, adding that the occasion was an opportunity to commemorate this inclusive vision of the University.

Creative Collaboration and Performance

The play was presented by SB Creations, Chennai, an eminent theatre group known for its engaging and impactful productions. The performance was directed by SBS Raman, with dialogues by Isaikkavi Ramanan and music by Baradwaj Raman. Dance performances were presented by students of Khileshwari Patel, Faculty of Performing Arts, BHU, while volunteers of Rangshala (University Theatre Cell) contributed in supporting roles.

A Memorable and Emotional Tribute

The theatrical presentation offered the audience an opportunity to witness deep emotions and feel connected with the storyline. The play was conducted in Tamil language adding real-life expressions with soothing music and dance performances.

On the occasion, Jagadeesan, Department of Indian Languages, Prof. Sanjay Kumar, Head, Department of English, Coordinator, Rangshala, Prof. A Gangatharan, university students, research scholars, faculty members and members of the BHU community were present. The performance served as a memorable tribute to the contribution of Subramania Bharati and highlighted the continued relevance of his ideas in contemporary society.